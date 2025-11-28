Bears vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 13 (Can Birds Bounce Back?)
It’s a battle between two 8-3 teams on Friday afternoon, although each side has gotten to that record in vastly different ways.
The Bears have won four games in a row, all by five points or fewer, and two of their four straight wins in September and October came by just one point. Meanwhile, the Eagles haven’t looked great, especially last week in Dallas, but their defense has kept them atop the NFC East.
The oddsmakers have the Eagles as big home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 13 matchup.
Bears vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bears +7 (-115)
- Eagles -7 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bears: +260
- Eagles: -325
Total
- 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Neither the spread nor the total has moved since the odds opened for this one.
Can the Eagles get back on track at home?
Bears vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in the Bears vs. Eagles betting preview:
It’s hard to pick against the Bears right now, and it’s pretty easy to doubt the Eagles. The spread for this game is a bit surprising at a full touchdown as the Eagles have won by more than seven just once this season.
I’ll take the Bears and the points on Friday in Philadelphia, and don’t be afraid of sprinkling the +260 moneyline as well given what the Eagles showed in the second half against the Cowboys.
Pick: Bears +7 (-115)
Not much has changed for me since then. I still think the Bears shouldn’t be getting seven points, even on the road.
The Eagles probably win, but most of their victories have been nail-biters this season.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 24, Bears 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
