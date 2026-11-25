Two of the best offenses in the NFL face off on Thanksgiving Day as the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears in a major matchup for the NFC North standings.

Not only will the winner of this game be in first place in the NFC North, but they will have the head-to-head tiebreaker – for now – with one more meeting between these squads left on the schedule.

There are a ton of ways to bet on these teams on Thanksgiving, but the prop market might be one of the most exciting.

Caleb Williams and Jared Goff have commanded two elite attacks, and there are plenty of skill players that can put together big games on Thursday.

Jahmyr Gibbs is already having a historic season for Detroit, and receivers Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown have both been able to attack down the field against just about every opponent.

Meanwhile, the Bears have an interesting attack featuring Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland. Plus, they just got backup running back Kyle Monangai back in action in Week 11 to form an intriguing duo with D’Andre Swift.

Both of these teams are in the top half of the league in EPA/Play on offense, and the Lions have shown all season long that they can score in bunches even against the best defenses in the league.

I've narrowed things down to three prop bets for the action on Thursday afternoon, so let's dive into the odds and picks for this NFC North showdown.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Bears vs. Lions

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 19.5 Rush Attempts (-112)

Colston Loveland OVER 54.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Caleb Williams OVER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-208)

Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 19.5 Rush Attempts (-112)

All season long, I’ve mentioned in SI Betting’s NFL MVP columns that Gibbs deserves more love for the league’s top regular-season award.

So, in this Thanksgiving matchup, I’m betting on him to have yet another big game. While this is a short week for both of these teams, I’m expecting a heavy workload for Gibbs, who has handled 20 or more carries in eight of his 10 games this season.

The star back has 1,098 rushing yards and is averaging an insane 4.9 yards per while scoring 15 total touchdowns. He actually has a favorable matchup with this Bears front, as Chicago has given up 4.5 yards per carry in the 2026 season.

The Lions have an elite overall offense, but everything starts with Gibbs. He had 23 carries last week and hasn't had less than 20 rush attempts in a game since Week 4 (a loss to Carolina).

I’m willing to bet on Gibbs to clear this attempts prop and may take a shot on him to go OVER 91.5 rushing yards in the process.

Colston Loveland OVER 54.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

After a slow start to the 2026 campaign, Bears tight end Colston Loveland has come alive in recent weeks.

Since Williams returned from a hamstring injury, Loveland has 37 targets, 27 receptions and three touchdowns in five games. He has put up 282 yards during that stretch, clearing this prop line three times (he also has a game with 54 receiving yards on the dot).

Detroit has struggled mightily to defend the tight end position in 2026, and a season-ending injury to Jack Campbell is only going to make it tougher. The Lions have allowed 740 receiving yards (third-most in the NFL) and 11 receiving scores (most in the NFL) to the position this season.

So, Loveland is in a great spot to have one of his best games of the season, especially after he found the end zone in Week 11.

Caleb Williams OVER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-208)

This season, Williams has thrown for two scores in just four of his seven games, and he’s yet to throw for three touchdowns in a single matchup.

Will that change on Thanksgiving?

This is about as good of a matchup as you’ll find for the former No. 1 overall pick, as the Lions rank 26th in the league in EPA/Pass and have allowed the fourth-most passing scores (21) in the NFL.

The Bears can generate a ton of explosive plays on offense, and Caleb did toss a pair of scores despite a down game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11.

Williams is +181 to throw three or more scores on Thursday, and I believe that’s in play even though he’s struggled with interceptions the last two games.

The former USC star hasn’t been a touchdown machine, but this could be the perfect matchup for him to turn things around.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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