The 2026 NFL MVP race is tightening, as multiple players put some pressure on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow – the current favorite – ahead of his Monday night matchup with the Washington Commanders.

Burrow has dominated the last few weeks for Cincy, leading the team on a five-game winning streak by putting up four or more combined scores in every game. Still, he’s not going to run away with the MVP if San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has anything to say about it.

Purdy made quick work of an elite Minnesota defense on Sunday Night Football, throwing for three scores to lead San Francisco to a 9-1 start. The win gives the 49ers another key head-to-head tiebreaker as they look to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

That could go a long way for Purdy’s MVP chances, and it’s why he’s ahead of players like Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence.

Mahomes made yet another huge jump in the MVP odds, throwing for over 300 yards and three scores in an easy win over Arizona. The Chiefs star has put together back-to-back monster games with star running back Kenneth Walker III (groin) sidelined.

After moving back into the MVP conversation at +1600 last week , Mahomes is down to +1300 ahead of a huge matchup on Thanksgiving Night in Week 12 against Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

That’s right, there are some huge games for the MVP race in Week 12, as Purdy takes on the Seattle Seahawks in a huge NFC West battle, Allen and Mahomes go head-to-head and several fringe candidates (Caleb Williams, Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jordan Love) are in primetime spots during this holiday week.

So, where does everyone stand ahead of Burrow’s Monday Night Football appearance against Washington?

Here’s a look at the latest MVP odds following Sunday’s action in Week 11.

2026 NFL MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Joe Burrow: -155

Brock Purdy: +210

Josh Allen: +750

Patrick Mahomes: +1300

Trevor Lawrence: +2800

Jordan Love: +4500

Jahmyr Gibbs: +4500

Jared Goff: +5000

Caleb Williams: +5000

Dak Prescott: +7000

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +8000

C.J. Stroud: +9000

No other player has shorter than +10000 odds to win MVP this season.

Joe Burrow Remains NFL MVP Favorite

Burrow’s MVP case is pretty strong, and a loss by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 gives the Cincy quarterback an even better chance of leading his team to a division crown.

This season, Burrow has thrown for 2,795 yards, 27 scores and just six picks in nine games. He’s easily been the best passer of the football in the NFL and blows Allen and Lawrence’s passing numbers out of the water when it comes to the MVP race.

Brock Purdy Shines on Sunday Night Football, Rising in MVP Odds

Purdy did it again.

San Francisco took on the Minnesota defense that has given great quarterbacks fits all season, and it picked up a massive win for the NFC playoff picture. The star quarterback finished the night with 255 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and led his team to 35 points.

Purdy entered this game at +400 to win MVP and is already all the way down to +210 He passed Allen in the process, and he has San Francisco in a great spot to take the No. 1 seed in the conference in 2026.

Josh Allen’s MVP Case Isn’t as Strong as You Think

I think we all can agree that Josh Allen is a great football player.

However, he shouldn’t be this high in the MVP odds.

Allen threw two more picks in a win over Miami on Sunday, putting his season-long numbers at 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He wouldn’t even be in the same field as Purdy and Burrow if not for his 11 rushing touchdowns, most of which come on quarterback sneak plays from the one-yard line (and cost James Cook a few scores in the process). After all, Allen is averaging just 4.4 yards per carry and has 290 rushing yards in 10 games (29 per game).

The Bills are 9-1 and seem to be a lock to win the AFC East, which is a feather in Allen’s cap, but his numbers simply don’t add up with the rest of the MVP candidates, no matter how much stock you want to put into his goal-line scores.

Patrick Mahomes Surging in Latest NFL MVP Odds

The old Patrick Mahomes might be back.

The three-time Super Bowl champion has tossed eight scores over the last two weeks, moving him up to +1300 to win MVP. He’s thrown for over 2,700 yards, 22 scores and just four picks while averaging 4.0 yards per carry (comparable to Allen) on the ground.

While Mahomes’ passing numbers still trail Burrow and Purdy, it has been impressive to see him command this offense with Walker out of the lineup. Mahomes could make a real statement to win MVP if he beats Buffalo on Thanksgiving, as it would give the Chiefs an inside track to the No. 1 seed.

Kansas City does have a tough schedule down the stretch as it looks to hold off Denver in the AFC West.

Honorable Mention(s): It wouldn’t be an MVP conversation without another check in on Jahmyr Gibbs (+4500). The Detroit Lions back continues to put up huge numbers, scoring two more times on the ground while totaling 118 yards against the No. 1 defense in EPA/Play (Tampa Bay) this season. Gibbs is up to 15 total touchdowns and is well over 1,000 rushing yards in 2026. Dak Prescott (+7000) deserves some love in this market as well after leading Dallas to over 90 points the last two weeks. The Cowboys are not good enough for Dak to truly garner MVP consideration (hence his odds), but he’s thrown for 25 scores and ran for two more in the 2026 campaign. He’ll have a fun standalone matchup with Philly on Thanksgiving. Now, it’s rare that honorable mentions go to players falling in the odds, but I have to talk about Trevor Lawrence (+2800). The Jacksonville signal-caller was +500 to win MVP last week, but he struggled against the New York Giants throwing two picks while the Jags scored just 18 points. Lawrence and the Jaguars are in the driver’s seat to win the AFC South at 7-3, but the No. 1 seed is becoming increasingly tougher to get with Cincinnati, Kansas City, Buffalo and Denver all on winning streaks (and posting better records) so far this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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