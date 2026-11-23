First place in the NFC North is on the line on Thanksgiving Day, as the Chicago Bears head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff.

This is the first of two meetings between these division rivals this season, as they’re both 8-2 through 11 weeks and hold a one-game cushion over the Minnesota Vikings (7-3) in the division.

Caleb Williams and the Bears have not lost a game that the former No. 1 overall pick has started and finished this season, and they’re coming off a fifth straight win in Week 11.

Meanwhile, the Lions have multiple MVP candidates in Jahmyr Gibbs (already over 1,000 rushing yards) and Goff, winning six games in a row after their Week 5 bye. Detroit has lost Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell to major injuries, yet the defense has held up pretty well in recent weeks, holding off Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The Lions are eight games under .500 all-time on Thanksgiving, but the Dan Campbell era has ushered in some of the better teams in franchise history. A win on Thursday would go a long way for Detroit’s division chances, especially since it has a more favorable schedule than Chicago down the stretch.

Oddsmakers have set the Bears as road favorites in this matchup, but can Williams and Co. cover? Ben Johnson would love to get a win against his former team, especially with the division tiebreaker in play.

Here’s a look at the odds, a prediction, a player to watch, betting trends and more for this NFC North showdown in Week 12.

Bears vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bears -2.5 (-114)

Lions +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Bears: -148

Lions: +125

Total

55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Bears vs. Lions How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Ford Field

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Bears record: 8-2

Lions record: 8-2

Bears vs. Lions Injury Reports

Bears Injury Report

Roschon Johnson – questionable

Kyler Gordon – questionable

Lions Injury Report

Aidan Hutchinson – IR

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. – questionable

D.J. Reed – questionable

Jack Campbell – IR

Bears vs. Lions Betting Trends

The Lions are 38-46-2 all-time on Thanksgiving.

The Bears are 6-4 against the spread this season.

The Lions are 5-4-1 against the spread this season.

Detroit is 2-2-1 against the spread at home in 2026.

Chicago is 3-1 against the spread on the road in 2026.

Chicago is 4-4 against the spread when favored this season.

Detroit is 0-1 against the spread as an underdog in 2026.

The OVER is 6-4 in the Lions’ 10 games this season.

The OVER is 5-5 in the Bears’ 10 games this season.

Bears vs. Lions Key Player to Watch

Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Detroit Lions

There’s a real case that Gibbs should be the MVP in the 2026 season, as he’s done it all for the Detroit Lions.

The star running back had 118 total yards against the No. 1 defense in EPA/Play (Tampa Bay) in Week 11 and now has 1,098 rushing yards in 10 games. He’s on pace to have well over 2,000 total yards and has found the end zone 15 times.

Chicago came into Week 11 allowing 4.4 yards per carry, so even though the defense is in the top 10 in the league in EPA/Play, it may struggle to slow down Gibbs. He’s easily one of the most dynamic weapons in the NFL and should handle a ton of touches for Detroit in this Thanksgiving battle.

Bears vs. Lions Prediction and Pick

Detroit is under .500 on Thanksgiving all-time, but that’s not the reason that I’m fading this team on Thursday.

These are two of the best offenses in the NFL, especially when Williams is in the lineup. While the star quarterback has been picked off five times in his last two games, the Bears have still found ways to win, ranking in the top 10 in the league in EPA/Play on defense.

Detroit’s defense has improved since the start of the season, yet losing stars like Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell is eventually going to hurt this team. The Lions are still a bottom-10 team in the league in EPA/Play and they entered Week 11 allowing 5.2 yards per play.

There’s an argument to be made for the OVER with two elite offenses facing off, but the fact that his total is all the way up at 55.5 is a little too rich for my liking.

Instead, I’m going to trust the Bears on the road to pick up a huge win in the NFC North race. Chicago has been solid on the road all season, covering in three of four games and it has not lost a single game that Williams has started and finished in 2026.

Pick: Bears -2.5 (-114 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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