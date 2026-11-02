Bears vs. Seahawks Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 8

What better way to close out Week 8 of the NFL season than with a few touchdown scorer bets?

The Chicago Bears’ vaunted offense takes center stage on Monday night, as Caleb Williams and Co. hit the road to play the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and Sam Darnold.

Seattle has the No. 2 defense in EPA/Play and the No. 1 defense in yards per play allowed this season, so points will be at a premium on Monday night. The Bears made a major upgrade to their defense, trading for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, and he should help a unit that entered Week 8 at 32nd in the NFL in yards per play allowed. Still, Chicago is seventh in success rate on defense through seven weeks.

Oddsmakers have set the total in this game in the mid-40s, a sign that they believe in Williams and the Bears’ playmakers to at least score a couple of times against Seattle’s defense. However, Seattle held Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to just three points in a win on Sunday night in Week 7.

There are a ton of players to consider to find the end zone, including star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who already has eight scores this season.

He’s one of three players that I’m betting on to hit paydirt in this Monday night showdown in Week 8.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bears vs. Seahawks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Colston Loveland Anytime TD (+220)

Caleb Williams is back, and so is second-year tight end Colston Loveland.

The former Michigan star has scored in back-to-back games for the Bears, catching 13 of his 19 targets during that stretch.

Loveland got off to a slow start in 2026, but there’s no doubt that Williams loves the young tight end in the red zone. Loveland has a tough matchup against a Seattle defense that has allowed just 241 yards and two scores to the position this season, but he’s been too involved over the last two weeks to pass up at north of 2/1.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD (-115)

In seven games this season, JSN has found the end zone eight times, scoring in five of those matchups.

Now, he takes on a Chicago defense that is 10th in the league in EPA/Pass, but it has allowed 11 passing scores and ranks dead last in the league in yards per play.

Sam Darnold has zeroed in on JSN in every game, and the former first-round pick has 78 targets (over 11 per game) in the 2026 season. That kind of volume makes him an easy pick at this price, especially since Seattle has yet to establish a true No. 2 option in the passing game this season.

With Smith-Njigba having such a great start to the 2026 season, I won’t fade him in a pretty favorable matchup on Monday.

Luther Burden III Anytime TD (+220)

I’m targeting another Chicago pass catcher for my final anytime touchdown scorer prop, as former second-round pick Luther Burden III has really come on in the last two weeks.

Burden has caught all 12 of his targets in the two games since Williams returned, picking up 225 receiving yards and a score. A beast after the catch, Burden is capable of breaking a long play at any time for the Bears, and he has found the end zone twice already this season.

I also love the volume for Burden, who has more targets (47) and receptions (35) than Rome Odunze this season.

After a strong showing in Week 7, I think Burden could be a go-to option for Ben Johnson on offense as he and Williams look to upset this elite Seattle defense.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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