Bears vs. Seahawks Opening Odds for Monday Night Football in Week 8 (Seattle Favored in NFC Showdown)

Week 8 of the NFL season features a ton of great matchups, but the finale on Monday Night Football may be the best.

The Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams are 5-2 and riding high off a primetime win in Week 7, but now they’ll have to go on the road to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 8.

Seattle also won in primetime in Week 7, holding the Kansas City Chiefs to just three points on Sunday Night Football to get back over .500 this season (4-3). These two teams are both in second place in their respective divisions, and this game could have massive wild card implications in the NFC.

The NFC North currently has four teams over .500 while the NFC West has two with the 3-4 Los Angeles Rams lurking as a viable Super Bowl contender if they can get healthy.

Oddsmakers have set the Seahawks as favorites in this game, and the opening odds tell us that they could end up being more than field-goal favorite by the time this game kicks off.

Bears vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bears +3 (-102)

Seahawks -3 (-118)

Moneyline

Bears: +142

Seahawks: -170

Total

46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Based on these odds (-170 on the moneyline), the Seahawks have an implied probability of 62.96 percent to win this game.

Seattle is coming off a dominant defensive performance in Week 7, and it’s back at home where it is 3-1 so far in the 2026 season. However, the Bears have not lost a single game that Williams has started – and finished – this season.

The Bears are an interesting team this season. A lot of their season-long offensive numbers are skewed a bit from the three games that Williams has missed, yet they’ve scored 30 or more points in every matchup that he’s been able to stay healthy in. Plus, Chicago is shockingly seventh in the league in success rate on defense despite allowing the most yards per play in the league.

Oddsmakers are clearly buying the Seattle defense, which is No. 2 in EPA/Play, No. 2 in success rate and No. 1 in yards per play allowed – by a wide margin – this season. The Seahawks are allowing just 4.0 yards per play while the next-best team (Minnesota) is allowing 4.5.

After the Seahawks shut down Patrick Mahomes in Week 7, it seems like oddsmakers have the defending champs’ defense as the best unit in this Week 8 clash.

There’s a chance this line moves as the week progresses, and fans can look forward to Ben Johnson and Mike Macdonald scheming against each other in a potential playoff preview. A win for either team will go a long way because of tiebreakers with the NFC West and North featuring seven viable playoff teams. Only five will be able to get in (since the winners of the NFC East and NFC South will clinch two of the seven playoff spots).

Stay tuned with the SI Betting team all week for game picks, props, anytime touchdown scorer selections, odds movement and more for this Monday night battle in Week 8.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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