Bengals vs. Falcons Best Prop Bets for NFL Madrid Game in Week 9 (Bet on Bijan Robinson)

Sunday's action in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season begins in Madrid as the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow take on Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons in a big game for both teams' chances of winning their respective divisions.

The Bengals are at 5-2 and firmly in the mix to win the AFC North, especially with Lamar Jackson going down for the Baltimore Ravens.

In fact, oddsmakers have the Bengals set as odds-on favorites to take this division.

Joe Burrow is an MVP candidate this season, and he has led a high-octane Cincinnati offense that features wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. All three of those players have been great prop targets this season, and they could find themselves in that spot again in Week 9.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are sitting at just 3-5 in the wide-open NFC South after failing to score in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8.

Penix threw four interceptions in that game, and he's looking to get back on track and get his star playmakers like Bijan Robinson and Drake London involved.

The Cincinnati defense was lit up by Cam Ward in Week 8, so this is a pretty favorable matchup for the Falcons as they look to get closer to .500.

This should be a fun game from a betting perspective since there are so many great offensive players, and the total is one of the higher ones on the board in Week 9.

Still, I've narrowed things down to three player props for this matchup in Madrid as both the Bengals and Falcons look to pick up a win early on Sunday.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Falcons

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kyle Pitts Sr. OVER 41.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Bijan Robinson OVER 92.5 Rushing Yards (-111)

Tee Higgins OVER 78.5 Receiving Yards (-111)

Kyle Pitts Sr. OVER 41.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. has just three games this season with 42 or more receiving yards, catching 22 of his 32 targets for 197 yards and four scores.

Those aren’t great numbers for a former top-10 pick, and the Falcons have struggled to get Pitts the ball his entire career.

Still, I’m buying him against a Cincinnati defense that has struggled to guard tight ends all season long.

The Bengals have allowed the second-most receiving yards to the tight end position (621) in just seven games, giving up a ton of chunk plays in the process.

That bodes well for Pitts, who does have five or more targets in each of his last four games.

Bijan Robinson OVER 92.5 Rushing Yards (-111)

Robinson has just two 100-yard games in the 2026 season and has failed to clear 92.5 rushing yards in six of his eight matchups.

Yet, I’m buying him against a Cincinnati defense that is just 20th in the league in EPA/Rush in the 2026 season. The Bengals were just torched by Tony Pollard and a bad Tennessee offense in Week 8, and they’re allowing 4.8 yards per carry in the 2026 season – the fourth-most in the NFL.

That’s a great sign for Robinson, who has at least 19 carries in five of his games and is averaging 5.2 yards per carry overall. If the Falcons can commit to giving him around 20 touches, he should soar past this number against a Cincy defense that has come back to earth after a fast start to 2026.

Tee Higgins OVER 78.5 Receiving Yards (-111)

Higgins has stayed healthy – so far – in the 2026 season, and it’s done wonders for the Bengals’ offense.

Cincinnati is fourth in the league in EPA/Pass, and it may look to attack through the air against a Falcons defense that is third in the league in EPA/Rush but just 14th in EPA/Pass. This comes after Atlanta didn’t allow a single competition in a Week 8 loss in the rain to Tampa Bay.

Higgins has been the yardage guy for the Cincy offense this season, catching 43 of his 61 targets for 726 yards and four scores in seven games. He’s averaging over 100 yards per game and has cleared 90 yards in five games this season (and 100 in three).

He’s coming off an 11-target game in Week 8 and has 303 receiving yards in two games since the team’s Week 6 bye. He’s a must bet against Atlanta on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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