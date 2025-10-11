Bengals vs. Packers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Can Green Bay Cover Huge Spread?)
The Green Bay Packers are huge favorites against the struggling Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.
The Packers were one of the teams to have the league’s first bye week last week, giving them extra time to stew over their 40-40 tie in Dallas to end September.
The oddsmakers are expecting the Packers to return to action with an easy win, as the line is set at -14 at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 6 matchup.
Bengals vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bengals +14 (-105)
- Packers -14 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bengals: +675
- Packers: -1050
Total
- 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread has moved a half point since the odds opened for this game, but the total has stood steady at 44.5
Will the Packers run up the score against the Bengals?
Bengals vs. Packers Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, I broke down this game in the Bengals vs. Packers betting preview:
The Packers aren’t going to be afraid of running up the score against the Bengals, and Cincinnati has shown that its not exactly capable of stopping that anyway.
The Bengals have allowed 37, 28, 48, and 27 points in the last four weeks. Meanwhile, the Packers have scored 27 or more in three of their four games, including 40 points two weeks ago in Dallas.
As -14.5 favorites, that’s a bit much to lay in the NFL, but we can count on the Packers to put up points. They should be able to get at least three or four touchdowns, and field goals to boot if needed.
Pick: Green Bay Packers Team Total Over 29.5 (-115)
The Packers should have their way with the Bengals at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.
Final Score Prediction: Packers 34, Bengals 10
