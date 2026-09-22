Bengals vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North battle on Sunday afternoon.

The Bengals are off to a great start this season, getting a 33-27 win over Tampa Bay in Week 1 and then stifling the Texans in a 20-6 victory as road underdogs.

On the flip side, the Steelers are coming off a 20-3 loss in New England after a 20-13 win over the Falcons in Week 1.

These teams split their two meetings last season with the home team winning each game.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 3.

Bengals vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bengals -3.5 (-115)

Steelers +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Bengals: -185

Steelers: +154

Total

42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Bengals vs. Steelers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Bengals record: 2-0

Steelers record: 1-1

Bengals vs. Steelers Betting Trends

The Bengals are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Steelers are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The UNDER is 7-3 in the Bengals' last 10 games.

The UNDER is 6-4 in the Steelers' last 10 games.

Bengals vs. Steelers Injury Reports

Bengals Injury Report

B.J. Hill – questionable

Steelers Injury Report

Michael Pittman Jr. – questionable

Joey Porter Jr. – questionable

Rico Dowdle – questionable

Bengals vs. Steelers Key Player to Watch

Joe Burrow, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow battled through a rib injury in Week 2 against the Texans, completing 20 of 31 passes (64.5%) for 207 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t turn the ball over, but he was sacked five times by the Texans.

After missing most of last season due to injury, any sign of Burrow on the injury report is a cause for concern in Cincinnati. He’ll be one to keep an eye on in this pivotal matchup in Pittsburgh this week.

Bengals vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick

I’ve been impressed with the Bengals through two weeks, and you can’t really say the same about the Steelers after Sunday’s showing. Cincinnati went into Houston and held the Texans to six points, while Pittsburgh mustered just a field goal in New England.

The Steelers have been able to play Pittsburgh football to limit the opposition’s ceiling, though, allowing just 16 points through two games.

This should be a dog fight with the first team to 20 coming out on top.

Pick: UNDER 42.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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