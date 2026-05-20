Best Bets and Predictions for May 20: Picks for Mets-Nationals, Golden Knights-Avalanche, and More)

I was red hot in my challenge of betting $100 every day for a year throughout April and the first half of May, but as I always say, Gamblor Giveth, Gamblor Taketh Away. When you're on a hot streak, a cold streak is just around the corner, and that's what we're going through now, posting several losing days in a row, including going 1-7 in my last eight bets.

Let's try to stop the bleeding tonight. I have my best bets locked in for Wednesday night's sports betting action.

Betting $100 a Day Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 1-3 (-$52.68)

Year-to-Date: 243-244-5 (+$176.65)

May 20 Picks and Best Bets

$30: Mets vs. Nationals OVER 9.5 (-110) via TheScore Bet

$20: Marlins +170 vs. Braves via Caesars

$30: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche OVER 6 (-120) via Caesars

$20: Brock Nelson OVER 0.5 Goals (+280) via BetMGM

Mets vs. Nationals Best Bet

Pick: $30 on OVER 9.5 (-110)

No team in the Majors has been better against left-handed pitchers than the Washington Nationals, who have an OPS of .798 and a wRC+ of 126 against lefties. They'll take on Zach Thornton tonight, a left-handed pitcher who will be making his MLB debut. The Nationals should be able to get to him, but that's not enough for me to bet on them to win this game. Washington is rolling with Zack Littell on the mound, and he has a 6.10 ERA and a 7.71 FIP.

That leads me to the conclusion that the OVER is the bet to place in this NL East duel.

Braves vs. Marlins Best Bet

Pick: $20 on Marlins +170

I wouldn't be surprised if we see some level of regression from Chris Sale, who is getting the start for the Braves tonight. He has a 1.96 ERA, but a 3.24 FIP, which tells me he hasn't pitched as well as his ERA would indicate. Tonight, he'll face a Marlins team that has been solid against left-handed pitchers this season. Their OPS improves from .700 when facing righties to .715 when facing lefties.

Let's take a shot on them pulling off the upset as home underdogs tonight.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Best Bet

Pick: $30 on OVER 6 (-120)

Both the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche have played a wide-open style of hockey so far in the postseason. They have combined for an average 25.88 high-danger scoring chances per game, while also giving up a combined 22.92 high-danger scoring chances. Both teams are also in the top three in shooting percentage. All of that should lead to a high-scoring Game 1 tonight.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Goalscorer

Pick: $20 on Brock Nelson +280

Brock Nelson is listed at +280 to score tonight, but you might be surprised to find out he has the second-highest expected goals mark for the Avalanche so far these playoffs. He has 4.4 expected goals, behind only Nathan MacKinnon. He plays on the team's second line and second powerplay unit, so he should get plenty of chances again tonight.

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