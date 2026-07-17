Best Bets Today for July 17: Day 194 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year (White-Sox Blue Jays and More)

Major League Baseball is officially back in action with a loaded slate for tonight, so we're going to dive into it for Day 194 of betting $100 every day for a year.

Let's dive into my four plays for today's action.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 1-1-1 (-$25)

Year-to-date: 330-357-10 (-$19.89)

July 17 Picks and Best Bets

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Best Bet

Pick: $25 on White Sox +115

Not only did the Blue Jays enter the All-Star Break ranking 29th in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, but they're also 29th in wRC+ when facing left-handed pitchers this season. That's a double whammy tonight against a White Sox team that's starting a left-handed pitcher in Anthony Kay, who has allowed this Blue Jays lineup to hit just .118 against him in his career. The White Sox are the best underdog bet on the board today.

Twins vs. Cubs Best Bet

Pick: $25 on OVER 11 (-102)

All signs are pointing to tonight's game between the Twins and Cubs being a high-scoring affair. Neither starting pitcher is much to write home about, with Bailey Ober (4.40 ERA) taking on Colin Rea (4.75 ERA). Both offenses also went into the All-Star Break in great form, ranking third and fifth in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. Finally, the wind is blowing straight out of Wrigley Field tonight, which means we could be in for a plethora of home runs.

Don't be afraid of the high total. Bet the OVER.

Nationals vs. Athletics Best Bet

Pick: $25 on Nationals -108

The Washington Nationals have dominated left-handed pitchers this season, ranking second amongst all teams in wRC+ when facing lefties. Tonight, they'll face a lefty in Gage Jump, which is bad news for the Athletics. Not only that, but the A's entered the All-Star Break ranking dead last in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, so I don't expect them to give Jump much run support. Take the Nationals to win on the road tonight.

Giants vs. Mariners Best Bet

Pick: $25 on UNDER 7 (+110)

The Seattle Mariners have struggled over the past 30 days, ranking 27th in wRC+ in that time frame. Thankfully for them, Bryce Miller will get the start for them tonight, and he's been fantastic thus far, sporting a sparkling 2.18 ERA. The Giants' offense has been average at best lately, and I expect a strong second half of the season from Landen Roupp, who has an xERA of 3.36 this season.

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