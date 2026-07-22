Best Bets Today for July 22: Day 199 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year (Wednesday MLB Picks)

We are one day away from the 200th edition of Betting $100 every day for a year, so let's continue our momentum heading into tomorrow. The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles game was postponed yesterday, leaving us with just two bets for the MLB slate, but thankfully we cashed both to bring us up over $100 of profit on the year.

We're sticking with baseball today, so let's dive into my favorite plays for Wednesday's slate.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 2-0-1 (+$75.31)

Year-to-date: 338-362-12 (+$118.81)

July 22 Picks and Best Bets

Pirates vs. Yankees Best Bet

Pick: $20 on Pirates +150

I'm going to take a shot on a couple of afternoon underdogs, including the Pittsburgh Pirates to upset the Yankees. Sure, the Yankees have the pitching advantage with Mitch Keller (5.14 ERA) taking on Gerrit Cole (3.93 ERA), but if we look at the offensive numbers between these two teams over the past month, the Pirates start to look like a great underdog bet.

Pittsburgh leads all of Major League Baseball in wRC+ over the past 30 days, while the Yankees come in at 29th. If those numbers hold up, Yankees bettors better hope that Cole pitches a gem. I'll take a chance on the Pirates at this price tag.

Orioles vs. Red Sox Best Bet

Pick: $20 on Orioles +130

This is largely the same matchup that was set to go between these two teams yesterday, so I'm going to go ahead and once again bet on the Orioles to pull off the upset and end the Red Sox's win streak. As I wrote yesterday, Boston's numbers certainly don't jump off the page when you consider its win streak. Over the past 30 days, they're ninth in the Majors in wRC+ and only 22nd in the metric when facing RIGHT-handed pitchers.

Give me the O's to pull off the upset.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Best Bet

Pick: $30 on Rays -104

The Blue Jays should be nothing but significant underdogs in almost any game moving forward. They stink with a capital S. They're dead last in almost every offensive metric over the past 30 days, including wRC+ at 72. Now, they have to once again face the best team in the AL East that has a lineup that's fourth in wRC+ in the same time frame. How could Toronto possibly be set as the favorite in this spot with Braydon Fisher on the mound?

White Sox vs. Rangers Best Bet

Pick $30 on Rangers -108

We have a battle of lefties set to take place tonight when Anthony Kay (4.24 ERA) of the White Sox takes on Tyler Alexander (2.79 ERA) of the Rangers. Not only does Alexander have the better numbers so far this season, but the Rangers have been one of the best teams in the Majors when facing left-handed pitchers. The Rangers rank third in wRC+ when facing left-handed pitchers this season, while the White Sox come in at 12th. With the Rangers playing at home, they should be bigger favorites in this spot.

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