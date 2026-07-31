Best Bets Today for July 31: Day 208 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year (Rocket Classic Round 2 Bets)

Happy Friday, my friends. Let's get the weekend started right by cashing in on a few bets today.

We took a small step back yesterday, but we have plenty of golf and MLB action today that we can use to bounce back. I have two bets for the second round of the Rocket Classic and two bets for today's MLB action. Let's dive into it.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 1-2 (-$39.40)

Year-to-date: 353-373-12 (+$89.31)

July 31 Picks and Best Bets

$25: Keegan Bradley +240 vs. Wyndham Clark/Jackson Koivun via FanDuel

$25: Rickie Fowler +250 vs. Xander Schauffele/Chris Gotterup via BetMGM

$25: Cardinals vs. Blue Jays UNDER 7.5 (-105) via FanDuel

$25: Nationals +106 vs. Braves via BetRivers

Rocket Classic Round 2 3-Ball Bets

Pick: $25 on Keegan Bradley +240 vs. Clark/Koivun

I was low on both Wyndham Clark and Jackson Koivun heading into this tournament, and based on how Keegan Bradley played in the opening round, ranking second in the field in strokes-gained approach makes this bet a no-brainer to me.

Koivun is in an all-time sell-high spot after winning last week, and Clark's form has been out of sorts the past few weeks. Bradley is at a great price today at +240.

Pick: $25 on Rickie Fowler +250 vs. Schauffele/Gotterup

Rickie Fowler won this event just a few years ago, and he's looked great so far this week. He gained +3.49 strokes with his approach and +2.07 strokes with his putting on Thursday, a great recipe for success.

Xander Schauffele has been overvalued in the betting market over the past month. In his last three non-majors, he's finished T29, T51, and a missed cut. He gained just +0.05 strokes with his approach play on Thursday, which is concerning. Chris Gotterup also had an average day with his approach play on Thursday, but his putter is mainly what let him down. I'll bank on that continuing today.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Best Bet

Pick: $25 on UNDER 7.5 (-105)

All signs point to this interleague showdown being a low-scoring affair. Dylan Cease, an AL Cy Young candidate, gets the start for the Blue Jays. But what's been even more striking than the pitching matchup is the two offenses in this game. Over the past 30 days, these two teams rank 29th and 30th in wRC+. You can't find a matchup between two colder offenses. Give me the UNDER.

Nationals vs. Braves Best Bet

Pick: $25 on Nationals +106

The Braves have struggled against left-handed pitchers this season. Their wRC+ moves from 104 against right-handed pitchers to 91 against left-handed pitchers. Their OPS decreases from .745 to .697. They're set to face one of the best left-handed starters in baseball tonight, Foster Griffin, who has a 12-2 record and a 2.76 ERA.

On top of that, the Nationals have the hottest offense in baseball, sporting a wRC+ of 144 over the past 30 days. That's 22 points better than the next best offense in that time frame. Washington is a great underdog bet tonight.

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