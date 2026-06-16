Best Bets Today for June 16: Day 163 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year

We managed to squeak out another profitable day betting on the World Cup on Monday.

It's time to move forward to Tuesday's slate, and as long as I keep having profitable days betting on soccer, we're going to continue to stay away from returning to baseball. We have four World Cup matches to bet on again today, so let's dive into my best bet for each.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 2-2 (+$17.60)

Year-to-date: 279-301-7 (-$124.86)

June 16 Picks and Best Bets

$20: Kylian Mbappe Anytime Goal (+100) via DraftKings

$40: Norway -1.5 (-159) vs. Iraq via Caesars

$20: Algeria/Argentina Both Teams to Score (+120) via BetMGM

$20: Austria Team Total OVER 2.5 (+164) via FanDuel

Senegal vs. France Best Prop Bet

Pick: $20 on Kylian Mbappe Anytime Goal (+100)

If you're going to give me plus-odds on the Golden Boot favorite to score against an inferior Senegal squad, I'm going to take it every time. Kylian Mbappe has scored eight goals in his last 12 appearances for his country. Let's see if he can score in France's first match of the 2026 World Cup.

Norway vs. Iraq Best Bet

Pick: $40 on Norway -1.5 (-159)

Norway has dominated its opponents on the international stage lately. Their offensive talent has led them to wins like 3-1 against Sweden, 4-1 against Italy, 4-1 against Estonia, and a whopping 11-1 decision against Moldova. Iraq has largely been able to avoid matches against elite European competition. I think Norway is going to cruise past them on Tuesday.

Algeria vs. Argentina Best Bet

Pick: $20 on Both Teams to Score +120

Algeria has been an offensive juggernaut in African soccer. They failed to find the back of the net in just three of their last 19 games dating back to September of last year. I placed a dark horse bet on them to win this group, but I wish they faced Argentina later in the Group Stage. The fact that we haven't seen them against elite competition from other continents is giving me some level of caution ahead of this match. That's why I feel a lot safer betting on both teams to score. I'm confident the Algerians are good enough offensively to score at least once, but can they keep the defending champs in check? We'll see.

Austria vs. Jordan Best Bet

Pick: $20 on Austria Team Total OVER 2.5 (+164)

Austria plays a high-intensity brand of soccer. They're going to pressure Jordan any chance they get, and I can't envision them parking the bus if they take a lead. I think they're going to find the back of the net early and often against a Jordan team that has allowed 2+ goals in five straight games against lesser competition.

I think this is a great plus-money bet at +142.

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