Best Bets Today for June 19: Day 166 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year

The good times continue to roll! Not only did we cash both World Cup bets from yesterday, but we went 1-0-1 with my two U.S. Open picks thanks to Joaquin Niemann imploding on one of his last few holes this morning.

We move on to Friday's sports betting action, and there would be no better way to start the weekend than by having another strong result. Let's dive into my five plays for today's slate.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 3-0-1 (+$90.03)

Year-to-date: 289-303-8 (+$132.73)

June 19 Picks and Best Bets

$20: Rory McIlroy +112 vs. Scottie Scheffler via DraftKings

$15: Malik Tillman Anytime Goal (+380) via DraftKings

$30: Morocco -145 vs. Scotland via BetMGM

$20: Haiti +2.5 (+100) vs. Brazil via Bet99

$15: Arda Guler Anytime Goal (+285) via DraftKings

U.S. Open Round 2 Matchup Bet

Pick: $20 on McIlroy +112 vs. Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler has shown that he struggles in high winds, evidenced by his losing 0.88 strokes on the field with his approach play. If it weren't for his short game, Scheffler would be even further down the leaderboard.

McIlroy has much more experience in windy conditions, and he strung together a strong round both with his approach play and his putting. +112 odds are more than a fair price to bet on McIlroy to beat Scheffler again on Friday.

United States vs. Australia Prop Bet

Pick: $15 on Malik Tillman Anytime Goal (+380)

Malik Tillman didn't find the back of the net for the United States in its first match of the tournament, but he led the team in shots with five. Two of those five shots were on target. If he's going to keep that up, he's going to have a great chance to score against an Australia team that had an expected goals against of 2.19 in its first match.

Morocco vs. Scotland Prediction

Pick: $30 on Morocco -145

Scotland won its first match despite being unimpressive when it comes to the underlying numbers. Scotland had an expected goal differential of -0.44 against a Haiti squad they were heavily favored against. Now, they have to face a Morocco team that may be just as good as they were hyped up to be. They played to a draw against Brazil, but had the slight advantage in expected goals with a mark of +0.08.

The Scottish are going to struggle to match the play of Morocco in this match.

Haiti vs. Brazil Prediction

Pick: $20 on Haiti +2.5 (+100)

I felt that Haiti was underrated coming into this tournament, and despite losing to Scotland, the Haitians were impressive, sporting an expected goal differential of +0.44.

You might be surprised to find out that Brazil ranks in the bottom half of the tournament in expected goal differential through the first round at -0.08. Does that point to Morocco being as good as advertised, or is it a sign of Brazil underperforming? We'll find out the answer to that on Saturday, but there's enough there for me to take a shot on Haiti at least keeping this match close.

Paraguay vs. Turkiye Prop Bet

Pick: $15 on Arda Guler Anytime Goal (+285)

No player recorded more shots in the opening round of the group stage than Arda Guler of Turkiye. Guler pepped Australia's net all match, recording eight total shots, two more than anyone else has recorded so far in the tournament. Three of those eight shots were on target as well. Despite that, he's still listed at +285 to score in their second match. He might be the best bet on the board on Friday.

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