Best Bets Today for June 9: Day 156 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year (Picks for MLB and Stanley Cup Final)

Gamblor giveth, Gamblor taketh away.

After a 2-0 night on Sunday for a profit of $100.45, Gamblor got its revenge on Monday night. We suffered the dreaded 0-4 reverse sweep, losing all but 45 cents of the profit we earned on Sunday.

We march on to Tuesday's sports betting action. Let's dive into my top four plays for today, and hopefully, we can bounce back from last night's disaster.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 0-4 (-$100)

Year-to-date: 270-286-7 (-$38.74)

June 9 Picks and Best Bets

$25: Orioles -102 vs. Mariners (FanDuel)

$25: Dylan Cease OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-110) (Bet99)

$25: Reds -125 vs. Padres (Caesars)

$25: Golden Knights -105 vs. Hurricanes (BetMGM)

Mariners vs. Orioles Prediction

Pick: $25 on Orioles -102

Any time the Mariners face a left-handed starting pitcher, I'm going to be tempted to bet against them, even if that lefty is Trevor Rogers with his 6.29 ERA. The Mariners move from second in the Majors in wRC+ with an OPS of .756 against right-handed pitchers to 28th in wRC+ with an OPS of .627 against left-handed pitchers.

Even with the seemingly better pitcher on the mound, I'm going to fade the Mariners having to face a lefty, especially with the Orioles' offense ranking in the top 10 in several metrics over the past 30 days.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Prop Bet

Pick: $25 on Dylan Cease OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Dylan Cease is averaging a blistering 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings pitched this season. He has gone over 6.5 strikeouts in five straight starts, and now he gets to face a Phillies team that has the highest strikeout percentage in the Majors over the past 30 days at 24.8%. I won't hesitate to bet the OVER on his strikeout total tonight.

Reds vs. Padres Prediction

Pick: $25 on Reds -125

The Padres' offense has been horrific lately, ranking 29th in wRC+ in the past 30 days. They're also batting an average of just .200 with an OPS of .610 in that time frame. Tonight, they'll face a Reds team that's 11th in wRC+ with an OPS of .747 in the same time frame.

The Reds also have the advantage on the mound tonight with Chase Burns (2.05 ERA) taking on Lucas Giolito (4.86 ERA) of the Padres.

Cincinnati should be a bigger favorite than -125 tonight.

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Prediction

Pick: $25 on Golden Knights -105

I don't feel confident in this series whatsoever. I'm convinced the Hurricanes are the better team, but they have significant goaltending issues, and now Brandon Bussi is likely to get the start for them tonight. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights have made the most of the talent on their team and are finding ways to win games.

The underlying metrics are close through the first three games. The Golden Knights have a slight advantage in expected goals, but the Hurricanes have the slight advantage in high-danger scoring chances. With that in mind, I'll back the Golden Knights as slight home underdogs.

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