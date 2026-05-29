Best Bets Today for May 29: Day 145 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year (MLB, NHL, PGA Tour and French Open Picks)

Betting on the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge was a losing endeavor yesterday, but thankfully, Patrick Corbin came through for us by hitting the OVER on his strikeout total to soften the blow of our golf losses.

We move on to today's sports betting action, and I have a little something for everyone. I have a bet on MLB, the French Open, the NHL, and the PGA Tour. Let's dive into my play for each of them.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 1-2 (-$17.11)

Year-to-date: 252-265-7 (-$77.81)

May 29 Picks and Best Bets

$30: Nationals -105 vs. Padres via TheScore Bet

$30: Iva Jovic +102 vs. Naomi Osaka via FanDuel

$20: Lane Hutson OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (+165) via DraftKings

$20: Russell Henley +152 vs. Justin Thomas/Sungjae Im via DraftKings

Padres vs. Nationals Prediction

Pick: $30 on Nationals -105

Today's National League showdown between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres is a battle between one of the hottest offenses in the Majors and one of the coldest. The Nationals rank second in wRC+ over the past 30 days at 120, while the Padres rank dead last in that time frame at 72. In terms of OPS, the Nationals are sitting at .783, and the Padres are at .596.

The Padres may have the advantage when it comes to starting pitchers with Lucas Giolito (2.70 ERA) on the mound against Paxton Schultz (5.30 ERA), but based on the offensive numbers, I won't hesitate to back the Nationals as slight home underdogs.

French Open Pick

Pick: $30 on Iva Jovic +102

One of my favorite tennis strategies is to bet on young players whom I don't think the betting market has caught on to yet. That's why I'm going to back Iva Jovic against Naomi Osaka in the third round. Jovic has been on fire in 2026, making it to the Round of 16 at Internazionali BNL d'Italia, the semifinals at the Credit One Charleston Open, and making it all the way to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Prop Bet

Pick: $20 on Lane Hutson OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (+165)

I placed this bet the other night, and it didn't cash for us, with Hutson falling one shot short. We now have even longer odds at +165 for him to record two shots on goal in a win-or-go-home Game 5. Hutson only has 28 shots on goal in the postseason, but he leads the Canadiens in shot attempts with 94. He needs to find a way to get a couple of those on net, and we can cash this +165 bet.

Charles Schwab Challenge Round 2 Best Bet

Pick: $20 on Russell Henley +152 vs. Thomas/Im

Colonial is a perfect course for Henley's style of golf, but I didn't place any pre-tournament bets on him. After a strong first round where he ranked third in the field in strokes-gained tee to green, I have to buy some Henley stock in Round 2.

Justin Thomas is too inaccurate off the tee to thrive at this course, and he lost almost two strokes with his putting yesterday. Sungjae Im's ball striking isn't good enough to compete with the likes of Henley. With that in mind, I'll back one of the best iron players on Tour at +152 in his Round 2 3-ball match.

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