Thursday, May 28 Best Bets and Predictions: Picks for Blue Jays-Orioles and Charles Schwab Challenge Round 1

We went 1-1 with my picks for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final, needing one more shot on goal from Lane Hutson. We had to wait until this morning to find out the result of the third bet, which was a French Open wager on Amanda Anisimova. She won the first set 6-0, but her opponent forfeited before the second set due to injury, rendering the bet void.

It's time for me to lock in my plays for Day 144 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 1-1-1 (+$8.17)

Year-to-date: 251-263-7 (-$60.70)

May 28 Picks and Best Bets

$25: Michael Kim +200 vs. Sahith Theegala/Taylor Moore via FanDuel

$25: Davis Thompson +190 vs. Michael Brennan/Matt McCarty via FanDuel

$50: Patrick Corbin OVER 3.5 Total Strikeouts (-152) via DraftKings

Charles Schwab Challenge Round 1 Bets

Pick: $25 on Michael Kim +200 vs. Theegala/Moore

Michael Kim has been a streaky golfer this season, but he's been good for one elite round per tournament, so let's hope it's today's round that he brings his best stuff. He seems to be a solid course fit for Colonial, evidenced by his T6 finish here in 2023 and his T16 finish here last year.

At a course that demands accuracy off the tee, I feel comfortable betting against Sahith Theegala and Taylor Moore, who are 125th and 141st in driving accuracy this season. Theegala has a missed cut and a T57 at Colonial, while Moore has missed the cut three of his four times teeing it up at this course, and then posted a T73 finish here last year.

Pick: $25 on Davis Thompson +190 vs. Brennan/McCarty

I'm already betting on Davis Thompson to be the first round leader, so I'm going to double dip and bet on him to win his 3-ball group. Thompson is sixth in the field in Round 1 true strokes-gained over the past six months, and before his missed cut last week, he had posted three straight top 15 finishes.

Meanwhile, Michael Brennan hasn't finished inside the top 40 in four straight starts, and Matt McCarty's inaccuracy off the tee is going to lead to trouble for him at Colonial.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles Prop Bet

Pick: Patrick Corbin OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (-152)

The Orioles have struggled in the strikeout department against left-handed pitchers this season, sporting a strikeout rate of 24.8%, which is the seventh-highest strikeout rate against lefties. Today, they'll face a lefty starter in Patrick Corbin of the Blue Jays.

Corbin is coming off his best start of the season where he struck out seven batters against the Pirates. I expect to see further positive regression in the strikeout department for the lefty. He has striked out 6.5 batters per nine innings this season, which is 1.1 lower than his strikeout rate from a year ago. We only need him to reach four today for this bet to cash.

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