Best College Football Bets for Week 5: How to Bet Illinois vs. Penn State and More
The top of college football continues to sift itself out with a handful of marquee matchups, and we are here to make sure you have all the betting information needed to wager on it.
Penn State and Illinois each enter Week 5 with two improved offenses, will it be a showcase for both Illinois' Luke Altmyer and Penn State's Drew Allar? We got you covered with a betting preview for that one and two others, including UCF vs. Colorado!
Best College Football Bets for Week 5
- UCF Team Total OVER 39.5
- Louisville +6.5 vs. Notre Dame
- Illinois vs. Penn State OVER 47.5
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Colorado vs. UCF Prediction and Pick
This is a great setup for a well-rested UCF team that has started the season strong, scoring at least 35 points in each game to start the season.
The Colorado defense has struggled all season, particularly against the run, ranking 100th in explosive rush defense, which is going to play a huge role against the three-headed monster of UCF, who has Harvey, Toledo transfer Peny Boone and Arkansas transfer quarterback Jefferson.
The Knights play fast, but a bit slower than usual this season, closer to the national average, however, Colorado plays at a top-20 tempo, which should give UCF a few more cracks at scoring points in this one. The Knights' pass rush has been sturdy thus far, 21st in Pro Football Focus’ pass rush grade, so the team should be able to sack Sanders and put Colorado behind the sticks.
Now that the point spread is past two touchdowns, I’m far more interested in focusing my bet on the UCF offense to score in this one. The team should name its number against a Colorado defense that looks all out of sorts and is certainly not going to figure out at the Bounce House.
PICK: UCF Team Total OVER 39.5
Louisville vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
Sure, Notre Dame is searching for revenge at the hands of Louisville, who blew out the Irish last season.
However, I'm not sure I can trust this Irish offensive line that is down several starters for the season and Riley Leonard continues to battle an injury to his non throwing shoulder.
Louisville has the explosive capability with wide receiver Alabama transfer Ja'Corey Brooks and potentially the return of South Alabama import Caullin Lacy from a broken collarbone to put pressure on this ND offense that is 88th in EPA/Pass so far this season.
The Irish are finishing a grueling stretch of its schedule, and I'm not sure I can trust this team to win with margin in a potentially low scoring affair.
Further, Jeff Brohm has thrived in the role as an underdog. Brohm is 20-13-1 against the spread (ATS) as a head coach in the role of an underdog since landing at Purdue, and that moniker has carried over to Louisville, including beating ND last season. Get this, in that sample, Brohm-led teams are 15-19 straight up as an underdog.
PICK: Louisville +6.5
Illinois vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick
Penn State’s offense is in line for a big evening under Kotelnecki’s guidance. Just last year at Kansas, Kotelnecki’s offense torched Illinois to the tune of 34 points on more than seven yards per play. Now he gets a more talented roster to take on a middling Illinois defense that ranks 44th in EPA/Play and 76th in success rate.
However, the Fighting Illini have a much-improved defense that can test a Penn State secondary that will be down key defensive back KJ Winston and has only generated 14 tackles for loss in three games.
Illinois is 12th in EPA/Pass this season and in a negative game script will likely look to test the short-handed Nittany Lions back seven.
Penn State shouldn’t struggle to score at all, but Illinois should do its part to get over the total.
PICK: OVER 47.5
