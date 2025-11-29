Best College Football Bets Today for Week 14 (Predictions for Oregon-Washington, Notre Dame-Stanford, and More)
A chunk of Week 14 of the college football season is already in the books with several teams playing on Friday, but we still have plenty of games to watch and bet on today. It's time to lock in your bets for today's action, and if you're looking for a few plays, you're in the right place.
Let's dive into my top bets for rivalry week.
NCAA Football Best Bets Today for Week 14
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Washington +220 vs. Oregon
- UNC +7 (-105) vs. NC State
- Notre Dame -31.5 (-110) vs. Stanford
Oregon vs. Washington Prediction
In my weekly upset picks article, I broke down why I think the Washington Huskies will cause Oregon some trouble:
Washington might be live to win this game and crush Oregon's playoff dreams. The Huskies enter this week ranking 15th in the country in net adjusted EPA per play and fifth in net success rate, which is better than Oregon, which comes in at seventh in that stat. The Huskies' offense has been strong this season, ranking 12th in adjusted EPA per play and fifth in success rate. They have the ability, especially with this game on their home field, to put up enough points to hang with the Ducks.
Pick: Washington +220
UNC vs. NC State Prediction
UNC got off to a terrible start to its season, but the Tar Heels have been quietly competitive in the second half of the season. Overall, they're 70th in net adjusted EPA per play while NC State ranks 78th. It's also worth noting that while both teams are pass-first offenses, NC State's defense gives up 8.4 yards per pass attempt while UNC gives up just 6.7. The Tar Heels are live in this game.
Pick: UNC +7 (-105)
Notre Dame vs. Stanford Prediction
In this week's edition of First to Forde, I wrote about why Notre Dame covering the big spread is one of my favorite bets for today's slate:
Don't be afraid of this big spread. This is truly a game between one of the best teams in the country and one of the worst. Just look at net adjusted EPA per play, where Notre Dame ranks 20th, and Stanford ranks 129th out of 136 teams. Notre Dame has made a habit all season of beating up on inferior teams, and the Cardinal are worse than the Orange, whom Notre Dame beat by 63 points last week. I'll lay the points with the Fighting Irish on Saturday night.
Pick: Notre Dame -31.5 (-110)
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!