Best College Football Picks and Predictions Today for Week 1 (Bet the OVER in Colorado vs. Georgia Tech)

Week 0 of the college football season is in the books, but we don't have to wait long for Week 1 to begin.

There are 11 games set to take place across the country tonight, more than the entire Week 0 slate.

If you're looking for some bets to place for today's action, you're in the right spot. Let's take a look at three of my favorites.

College Football Best Bets Today

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Rutgers -28.5 (-109) vs. UMass

Georgia Tech vs. Colorado OVER 51 (-109)

UAB +27.5 (-110) vs. Illinois

UMass vs. Rutgers Best Bet

UMass has arguably been the worst team in college football, consistently getting just a couple of wins per season or, in last year's case, getting no wins while also failing to cover the spread on a weekly basis. The last time UMass had a winning record was in 2008, when they went 7-5 overall.

I expect more of the same from the Minuteman, so I'm going to lay out the points on Rutgers. They have enough talent to blow past this UMass team. The Minuteman don't have a defensive back who can cover the likes of KJ Duff in the secondary.

I'll lay the points with Rutgers.

Pick: Rutgers -28.5 (-109)

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet the OVER. The Georgia Tech offense was extremely impressive last season, ranking 10th in the country in EPA per play and second in offensive success rate. Unfortunately, their defense ranked 120th in opponent EPA per play and 111th in defensive success rate.

For Colorado, neither side of the ball was impressive last season, but with Lewis winning the quarterback battle, you have to think they have seen some improvement from him this offseason. He's going to be aided by wide receiver Danny Scudero, the transfer from San Jose State who racked up 1,297 receiving yards last season. He's going to be the explosive player this offense missed having last year, and will help contribute to this Week 1 game being a high-scoring affair.

Let's bet the OVER on Thursday night.

Pick: OVER 51 (-109)

UAB vs. Illinois Prediction

I have a lot of questions about the Illinois defense this season. They were one of the worst defenses in the country last year, ranking 120th in defensive success rate, and then they lost their two best players, Gabe Jacas and Miles Scott, to the NFL Draft. They then did little in the transfer portal to fix their roster on that side of the ball, which makes me concerned about their chances of covering this big number against a UAB team that is getting a fresh start in Mortensen's first year as head coach.

Illinois will win this game, but I think the betting market is undervaluing the Blazers' chances of covering this spread. I'll take the points with UAB.

Pick: UAB +27.5 (-110)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!