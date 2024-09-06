Best College Football Player Props Bets for Week 2: Bet This Colston Loveland Prop for Texas vs. Michigan
With the growing player prop markets in college sports, there is more ability to hone in on specific angles on games.
For example, Colston Loveland is figuring to be the only reliable threat in the Michigan passing game while Nico Iamleava may be primed for a monster season in Josh Heupel's frenetic offense against North Carolina State.
Find out how I'm betting each key player's props as well as analyzing Cam Rising's play and the Utes decision not to use him as a rusher this season with three best bets for Saturday's card.
Best Player Prop Bets for College Football Week 2
- Colston Loveland OVER 42.5 Receiving Yards
- Cameron Rising UNDER 37.5 Rushing Yards
- Nico Iamaleava OVER 255.5 Passing Yards
Colston Loveland OVER 42.5 Receiving Yards
The Michigan pass-catching group has been gutted from the National Championship, but Loveland is the main holdover. This is potentially the first tight end picked in the 2025 NFL Draft and the primary receiver this season, catching eight passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.
Michigan may not pass all that much, but when the team does Loveland is going to get peppered with targets. This is a pure volume play for me.
Cameron Rising UNDER 37.5 Rushing Yards
After missing all of 2023 with a knee injury, it’s fair to question how effective Rising will be at extending plays and using his legs.
Yes, he used to be a dangerous rusher and get a handful of designed run plays, but after missing the entire season with a blown out knee, the coaching staff has acknowledged that his quarterback may not be used in the run game as much.
Rising may be called upon to make timely plays, but not enough to get this mark.
Nico Iamaleava OVER 255.5 Passing Yards
The ceiling can’t be quantified with Iamaleava just yet, the former five-star recruit who looks primed to do big things in Knoxville.
He looked the part in his first regular-season start, completing 22-of-28 passes for 314 yards with three touchdowns against Chattanooga. Yes, NC State presents a far more challenging test, but with the tempo in which the Vols play, the team was top 10 in seconds per play last season, and the efficiency at which Iamaleava has shown, this number is underrating his ability.
While the Wolfpack defense is sturdy, it’s more bend-don’t-break than anything, ranking outside the top 50 nationally in yards per play allowed last season. Further, the team allowed Western Carolina to average more than six yards per play in Week 1 and now will be down starting safety Devan Boykin.
