Best College Football Prop Bets for Georgia vs. Alabama
The biggest game of the 2024 season goes down Saturday when Georgia travels to Alabama to face the Crimson Tide.
All eyes will be on this one Saturday night, and we have you covered with plenty of breakdowns here and here, but let's key in on a handful of player props for this one, including both star quarterbacks, Georgia's Carson Beck and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.
Here's three player props to key in on in this Week 5 showdown.
Best Player Prop Bets for Georgia vs. Alabama
- Carson Beck OVER 247.5 Passing Yards
- Jalen Milroe OVER 40.5 Rushing Yards
- Arian Smith OVER 37.5 Receiving Yards
Carson Beck OVER 247.5 Passing Yards
Alabama’s defense is always amongst the best in the country. At the very least, there is a ton of talent on hand for the roster to shut down the opposition.
However, I’m still not sold on this Crimson Tide secondary is up to snuff to hang around with Georgia, who has a future NFL quarterback under center in Carson Beck.
The Tide are replacing three NFL Draft picks in the secondary and the Bulldogs have a distinct edge in the passing game. When the Bulldogs open up the passing game, Beck has been fantastic.
Over the last two seasons, when Beck has passed the ball over 30 times per game, he has averaged about 298 passing yards.
Jalen Milroe OVER 40.5 Rushing Yards
New Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer hasn’t been shy running his quarterback this season.
Milroe has 36 rushes through three games, rushing for more than 70 yards in two of them. While he only compiled 29 yards in last year’s SEC Championship Game against Georgia, I believe the experience of Milroe can show out here as he avoids taking untimely sacks and racking up negative yardage.
Off a BYE week, I expect DeBoer to scheme up quarterback designed runs for Milroe and for him to be relied upon as a rusher quite a bit in this one.
This number to me looks like its factoring in a ton of sacks in this one and negative yardage, but if he’s able to get double digit rushes, he should have little issue getting over this number.
Arian Smith OVER 37.5 Receiving Yards
Smith is the explosive weapon in the Georgia passing game, and I believe the speedster can put pressure on the Crimson Tide back seven with his ability to stretch the field vertically.
Typically, Smith is either getting passes behind the line of scrimmage on screen passes (57% of his targets this season, per Pro Football Focus) or deep down the field (the other 43% is more than 10 yards down the field).
I’ll bank on Georgia scheming up a few passes for Smith and for him to expose this Crimson Tide secondary.
