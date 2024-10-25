Best College Football Prop Bets for Notre Dame vs. Navy in Week 9 (Bet Beaux Collins)
Notre Dame and Navy meet in a game with College Football Playoff implications at MetLife Stadium in Week 9 action.
Navy is off to an undefeated start, but will face its toughest opponent of the season in Notre Dame, who is trying to secure an invitation to the 12-team playoff with a win over a ranked an unbeaten foe. Given that Navy's defense may struggle with the jump in class, can we profit on Notre Dame skill position players?
Here's two player props to target in this Week 9 showdown.
- Jeremiyah Love OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards
- Beaux Collins OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards
Jeremiyah Love OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards
The weak point of the Navy defense is defending the run. The team is bottom 20 in the country in defensive line yards, so the Fighting Irish can get a good push up front and open up lanes for the likes of Love to run through.
While his production has been shaky at times, Love has seen the rock more consistently than any other Notre Dame running back, getting double digit carries in all but one game.
Further, this is a fairly median outlook for him across the balance of the season. He has gone below this number in four straight games, but in the three prior was more than 10 yards above it.
Given a favorable matchup, this can be an opportunity for Love to rip a few explosive runs and get back over this number.
Beaux Collins OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards
Collins remains the top pass catcher on the Fighting Irish offense, getting at least four targets in all but one game this season and garnering 16 over the last two. He hasn’t had much trouble getting over this number when he is seeing the ball, posting at least 45 receiving yards in all but two games this season and going over this number in four of the five.
Against a Navy defense that hasn’t faced many legitimate offenses this season, the team has faced one inside the top 100 in EPA/Play and allowed 44 points, this can be a great matchup for Collins.
