Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 8 (Bet on Aiden Flora to Have Huge Performance vs. Arizona)

Week 8 of the college football season has already begun, but we have a loaded slate of games to watch and bet on today.

If you live in a state that allows you to bet on college football player props, you should make sure to take advantage of it. In this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorite prop bets for today's action.

Let's dive into them.

Best College Football Prop Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Byrum Brown UNDER 180.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Drake Lindsay OVER 204.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Aiden Flora 80+ Rushing Yards (+100)

Byrum Brown UNDER 180.5 Passing Yards (-114)

The LSU Tigers have arguably the best secondary in the nation, ranking first in opponent dropback EPA and sixth in opponent pass success rate. They have also allowed only 5.9 yards per pass attempt, the 14th-lowest mark in college football, despite already facing a few elite offenses.

They now get to face Byrum Brown and the Auburn Tigers. Brown has struggled in recent games since he started to face elite defenses. He has thrown for fewer than 160 yards in three straight games against Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Georgia. Now, he has to face the best secondary of the bunch.

I'm going to bet on him having another bad performance through the air on Saturday.

Drake Lindsay OVER 204.5 Passing Yards (-114)

There's a general perception that the Iowa Hawkeyes have an elite defense, but while they are one of the best run-stopping teams, their secondary has been bad this season, ranking 75th in opponent dropback success rate and 105th in opponent dropback success rate.

The Hawkeyes are on the road this week against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Their quarterback, Drake Lindsey, has had a strong season so far, racking up 1,335 yards while completing 64.8% of passes. I'll bet on him to go over his passing yards total today.

Aiden Flora 80+ Rushing Yards (+100)

The Arizona Wildcats have struggled to stop the run this season, ranking 99th in the country in opponent rush EPA, 57th in opponent rush success rate, and allowing 4.35 yards per carry. That leaves them susceptible to any team that has a strong running back. Unfortunately for them, that's the case this weekend when they take on Aiden Flora and the Iowa State Cyclones. He has racked up 680 yards and six touchdowns on 90 carries this season, good for 7.6 yards per rush. He's in a great spot to rack up yards against this Arizona defense.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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