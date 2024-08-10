Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Adolis Garcia Has Perfect Matchup on Saturday)
What’s better than hitting a few home run prop bets for a day of Major League Baseball?
Cashing in at plus money on a few plays is always a nice way to enjoy some baseball, and we did that on Thursday with Mark Vientos and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. coming through with long balls.
On Saturday, there are a pair of outfielders that I’m looking to back in this market, including one that is set at nearly 7/1 odds to go deep.
Best MLB Home Run Picks Today for Saturday, Aug. 10.
- Adolis Garcia to Hit a Home Run (+380)
- Jackson Merrill to Hit a Home Run (+650)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Adolis Garcia to Hit a Home Run (+380)
Texas Rangers star Adolis Garcia has not had a great season – he’s hitting just .208 – but he could add to his 18 homers against the New York Yankees on Saturday.
New York is starting lefty Carlos Rodon, who has pitched better over his last three starts but still has given 24 homers in 23 appearances, including at least one homer in eight straight starts.
That sets up well for the Rangers and Garcia, especially since the slugger has fared much better against lefties in 2024. Garcia is hitting .246 and slugging .446 against lefties with five of his 18 homers coming against them in just 110 at bats.
This is a spot to buy low on the slugger to get on track.
Jackson Merrill to Hit a Home Run (+650)
San Diego Padres rookie Jackson Merrill has been terrific in 2024, hitting 16 homers and posting a .294/.326/.482 slash line.
He’s already homered three times in the month of August, and he’s in a prime spot to do it again on Saturday against Miami Marlins starter Roddery Munoz.
The Marlins righty has given up 21 homers in just 14 appearances this season, including six different outings where he allowed multiple home runs.
Merrill has crushed right-handed pitching in 2024, posting a .324 batting average with 11 of his 16 homers. His slugging percentage also jumps up to .527 against righties. After homering on Friday, Merrill could make it back-to-back games this afternoon.
