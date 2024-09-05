Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Royce Lewis, Marcell Ozuna Highlight Top Predictions)
Ready for some afternoon baseball on Thursday?
There are plenty of ways to bet on a little bit of a shorter slate in Major League Baseball, but one of my favorites is taking a couple home run props to see if we can cash in at plus money.
I’m fading a couple of struggling pitchers on Thursday, targeting two right-handed sluggers in the process.
Let’s dive into the picks for who will go yard on Sept. 5.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Thursday, Sept. 5
- Marcell Ozuna to Hit a Home Run (+250)
- Royce Lewis to Hit a Home Run (+380)
Marcell Ozuna to Hit a Home Run (+250)
I took Marcell Ozuna in this prop earlier this week, and he failed to come through, but I still like him against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.
Austin Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, and he’s allowed 27 homers in 26 outings this season, posting a 4.89 ERA on the road.
Right-handed batters are hitting .277 with a .486 slugging percentage and 20 homers against Gomber this season, which is great news for Ozuna. Even though he only has five homers against lefties, the Braves slugger is hitting .320 with a .512 slugging percentage against them.
This is a shorter price than I’d like, but the matchup is too good to pass up.
Royce Lewis to Hit a Home Run (+380)
There are plenty of Minnesota Twins players to consider on Thursday, but I’m targeting Royce Lewis, who has 16 homers in just 60 games (55 starts) in 2024.
Lewis has a great matchup against Taj Bradley, who has given up 18 homers in 20 starts and has posted a 10.41 ERA over his last five starts. Bradley has given up a homer in four straight starts, including eight homers in his last six outings.
Lewis has hit right-handed pitching well, clocking 12 of his 16 homers while slugging .573.
If Bradley’s struggles continue, the Twins should tee off on Thursday afternoon.
