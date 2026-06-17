Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Bryce Harper, Cody Bellinger, Mets Rookie)

Wednesday’s Major League Baseball action kicks off with the New York Mets taking on the Cincinnati Reds at 12:40 p.m. EST, one of several games before 4 p.m. EST on June 17.

So, bettors will have a chance to wager on baseball all day long, and I’m sprinkling on a few home run props for the day’s action.

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is one of my favorite targets on Wednesday, though he’s been in a major slump heading into a matinee matchup with the Miami Marlins. Plus, New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger has a favorable matchup against the Chicago White Sox after New York dominated Tuesday’s series opener.

Even though predicting home run props is extremely tough, it’s a fun way to stay engaged in the action. I’ve narrowed things down to four plays on Wednesday, including three for some of the afternoon games.

Let’s check out the latest odds and my breakdown for these picks on June 17.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, June 17

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Carson Benge to Hit a Home Run (+650)

New York Mets rookie Carson Benge has seven home runs in the 2026 season, and he’s fared extremely well against left-handed pitching. So, why not take shot on him at +650 against Cincinnati Reds lefty Nick Lodolo?

Lodolo has struggled with the long ball in 2026, allowing eight home runs in seven starts while posting a 5.21 ERA.

Benge has just one home run over the last two weeks of action, but he’s hitting .333 with a .912 OPS and two home runs in 45 at-bats against lefties this season. There are worse options for a dart throw on Wednesday.

Jac Caglianone to Hit a Home Run (+353)

Kansas City Royals youngster Jac Caglianone has been on fire as of late, hitting .405 over the last two weeks with two home runs and a 1.098 OPS.

He only has eight home runs so far in the 2026 season, but Caglianone is hitting .269 and has been a key cog in the Royals’ lineup.

He’s worth a look against Washington Nationals starter Zack Littell, who has a 5.32 ERA and has allowed 16 home runs in 14 appearances in the 2026 season.

Littell doesn’t have the best bullpen in MLB behind him, either, as Washington's pen has given up 51 home runs and has a 4.71 ERA.

Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run (+357)

Harper has been slumping as of late, hitting .200 with just three home runs over the last four weeks and .190 over the last two weeks.

So, there is some risk in taking him in this prop.

However, the Phillies star has 12 home runs and .277 batting average against right-handed pitching this season, and I think he may be a little undervalued against Miami’s Sandy Alcantara.

After a strong start to 2026, Alcantara has a 5.42 ERA over his last 12 starts, and he’s allowed 12 home runs in 15 outings. Eight of those homers have come in the right-hander’s last five starts.

Harper has fared pretty well against the former Cy Young award winner in his career, hitting .318 (14-for-44) with four doubles and three home runs. This could be the perfect matchup for the two-time league MVP to break out of his slump.

Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+480)

New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger has 10 home runs in the 2026 season while hitting .272 with an .833 OPS. He’s posted an OPS over .800 against both right-handed and left-handed pitching, homering three times this season against southpaws.

Even though he’s nearly 5/1 to go deep on Wednesday, I think Bellinger is worth a look against Chicago White Sox starter Anthony Kay, who has given up 10 home runs in 14 outings this season, posting a 4.34 ERA.

Kay ranks in just the ninth percentile in expected ERA, so this could be a big game for a New York offense that dominated on Tuesday night in a win.

Bellinger has been really consistent for New York all season, and I think he’s priced a little low for a player that had 29 homers in 2025.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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