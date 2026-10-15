Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Junior Caminero, Shohei Ohtani)

We could have our final two-game slate of the MLB season on Thursday.

The Cleveland Guardians host the Tampa Bay Rays in a game that was moved up to the afternoon in ALCS Game 3, while the Los Angeles Dodgers look to avoid elimination against the Milwaukee Brewers in NLCS Game 4.

I have a home run pick for all four teams left standing on Thursday.

Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Thursday, Oct. 15.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Thursday, Oct. 15

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+395)

Travis Bazzana to Hit a Home Run (+740)

Jake Bauers to Hit a Home Run (+541)

Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+514)

Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+395)

Junior Caminero had 42 home runs in the regular season but has yet to go deep in the postseason. I think that changes this afternoon.

Caminero has a hit in four straight games, including a double in Game 2. I’ll take a chance on him getting a hold of one for his first career postseason home run.

Travis Bazzana to Hit a Home Run (+740)

Travis Bazzana is only 4 for 24 this postseason, but two of those hits were doubles, and he made some loud contact last game.

Bazzana hit a 399-foot flyout with an exit velocity of 102.4 miles per hour in his third at-bat, then scorched a 107.1 mph out in his final at-bat in Game 2.

The rookie did hit 15 home runs in the regular season, seven of which came at home.

Jake Bauers to Hit a Home Run (+541)

Jake Bauers is locked in right now. He had a marathon plate appearance in Game 2 against Yoshinobu Yamamoto, then hit the go-ahead home run off Blake Snell in Game 3.

Bauers’ home run left the bat at 109.4 miles per hour and travelled 412 feet. I’ll back him to stay locked in against Tyler Glasnow, who he has homered off of in his career.

Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+514)

Shohei Ohtani only went 1 for 2 to continue his slump in Game 3, but that hit was a loud one with a game-high exit velocity of 113.5 miles per hour. That also came against southpaw DL Hall.

The Brewers have yet to name a starting pitcher for Game 4, and if the Dodgers put up a few runs early, Milwaukee could use some of its lower-leverage arms to eat innings.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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