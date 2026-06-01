Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Ketel Marte, James Wood, Reds Rookie, More)

The calendar has flipped to June, and a fresh week of Major League Baseball is set for Monday, as 18 teams open a new series tonight.

Now that we’re more than two months into the 2026 season, there is a ton of data to consider when betting on MLB, and that includes in the prop market.

One of the most exciting ways to wager during the 162-game marathon that is the regular season is by betting on some home run props, even though they are tougher to hit than most markets. Home run props are a fun way to put a little action on a game, and if they come through, the payout is usually pretty solid.

Take Sunday, for example. I gave out Aaron Judge, James Wood and Jordan Walker as home run picks, and only one – Wood – came through . However, he was set at +373 to go deep, and that win covered any losses from the other two props. We’ll take that every time.

On Monday, I’m going back to the well and taking Wood in a favorable matchup against the Miami Marlins, but he’s not the only star I’m looking at. Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte is heating up as of late, and leads the four home run props that I have on June 1.

Here’s a breakdown of each of these picks, which includes a long shot play, to help you bet responsibly on MLB on Monday night.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, June 1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ketel Marte to Hit a Home Run (+372)

Marte is hitting .262 in the 2026 season, but the three-time All-Star has been on fire over the last two weeks. During that stretch (13 games), Marte is hitting .407 with a 1.174 OPS and four home runs, tallying nine total extra-base hits.

He’s now up to nine homers in the 2026 season, and he has a pretty favorable matchup on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Marte will take on Dodgers righty Emmet Sheehan, who enters this game with a 4.70 ERA and nine home runs allowed in 10 starts. While Marte has a better batting average against left-handed pitching, he has hit seven of his nine homers against righties.

In his career against Sheehan, Marte is 1-for-2 with a homer, so I don’t mind taking him at nearly 4/1 to go deep for the 10th time this season.

James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+314)

How could I pass up another chance to bet on James Wood?

The Washington Nationals superstar homered on Sunday afternoon, and he’s now up to 16 long balls in the 2026 season while sporting a .272 batting average and a .960 OPS.

After homering on Sunday, Wood is now hitting .400 with three homers in the last week and .389 with four homers and a 1.167 OPS over the last two weeks. There aren’t many hitters in MLB that are hotter than him right now, and he’s taking on a suddenly struggling starter in Miami’s Sandy Alcantara.

The former Cy Young award winner allowed six or more runs in three of his five starts in May, raising his ERA from 3.04 to 4.66 last month. Alcantara has given up 14 runs and five home runs over his last two starts. Overall, he’s allowed nine homers in 12 outings this season.

Wood has fared pretty well against Alcantara in his career, going 2-for-6 with a double. While he hasn’t taken the veteran right-hander deep, I do believe that the Nationals star is heating up at the perfect time to take advantage of this matchup.

Sal Stewart to Hit a Home Run (+337)

Cincinnati Reds rookie Sal Stewart has 12 home runs in the 2026 season, and he’s hitting .364 with a pair of homers over the last two weeks.

On Monday, Stewart takes on the Kansas City Royals, who will have Luinder Avila on the mound as an opener. Kansas City’s bullpen has struggled in the 2026 campaign, ranking 29th in ERA (5.14) while allowing 30 home runs.

So, this could be a solid matchup for Stewart if the Royals trot out several bullpen arms on Monday. The rookie has homered eight times against right-handed pitching and four times against left-handed pitching, so I’m not too worried about specific matchups in this contest.

Oswald Peraza to Hit a Home Run (+660)

If you’re looking for a long shot play, Los Angeles Angels infielder Oswald Peraza is worth a shot at nearly 7/1 odds on Monday.

The Angels are taking on the Colorado Rockies and lefty Kyle Freeland, who has given up 12 home runs in 10 starts this season, including 10 home runs over five starts in the month of May.

Since coming off the injured list in late April, Freeland has an 11.48 ERA across six starts, allowing 11 homers in the process.

So, why Peraza and not a player like Mike Trout?

The former top prospect has crushed left-handed pitching in the 2026 season, hitting .297 with a .922 OPS and five of his seven home runs against southpaws. Peraza is also hitting .317 with a pair of homers over the last two weeks, proving himself as a potential every-day option for the Angels. He’s appeared in 54 of the team’s 60 games this season and has started (and finished) 10 of his last 11 games.

He’s worth a shot against a struggling starter like Freeland on Monday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .