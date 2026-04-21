Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Cal Raleigh, Alex Bregman, Angels Star)

Every team in Major League Baseball is back in action on Tuesday night, and there are some interesting players to target in the home run prop market.

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh – who has homered just three times in the 2026 season – has a very favorable matchup with the A’s and starting pitcher Jacob Lopez in an AL West clash. After hitting an MLB-high 60 homers in the 2026 season, Raleigh may be due to go deep in this divisional battle.

In addition to Raleigh, are a couple of right-handed bats that I’m eyeing against struggling left-handed arms.

Betting on home runs can be tricky – they’re tough to predict night in and night out – but they also can be lucrative when you get one right. On Tuesday, each of these three home run picks have odds of +310 or longer, including one at +543.

So, let’s dive into the analysis of each of these picks and we root for some long balls on April 21.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, April 21

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jo Adell to Hit a Home Run (+347)

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell has crushed left-handed pitching in the 2026 season, hitting .370 with a .704 slugging percentage and 1.155 OPS.

Adell has three home runs so far in the 2026 campaign, and all of them have come against lefties. So, he immediately jumps off the page in a matchup with Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Patrick Corbin.

Over the last few seasons, Corbin has really struggled to limit the long ball, giving up 145 home runs in his last 159 appearances (since 2021). He led the NL in homers allowed in the 2021 season, and he gave up 21 homers in 31 appearances in 2025.

This season, Corbin has a 4.66 ERA and has allowed two home runs in two starts. Adell has fared pretty well against Corbin in his career, going 3-for-11 with a triple and a walk.

Adell is hitting .291 over the last two weeks, hitting two of his three homers during that stretch. I’m buying the Angels star to go deep at home.

Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+310)

Raleigh is off to an extremely slow start in the 2026 season, hitting .161 with just three home runs, but I think he’s worth a look against the A’s on Tuesday.

The A’s have a shaky bullpen (4.50 ERA, 10 homers allowed in 2026), and Lopez has not fared well against Raleigh in the past. The Seattle catcher is 2-for-2 with two homers in his career vs. Lopez – a 100 percent hit rate when it comes to home runs!

Now, I’m not expecting Raleigh to homer every time he faces Lopez, but the A’s righty has allowed three homers in four starts this season, posting a 6.38 ERA. Last season, Lopez allowed 15 homers in 17 starts (21 appearances), so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he averages around one homer allowed per game in the 2026 campaign.

Raleigh’s recent numbers aren’t inspiring, so I’d understand bettors staying away from this prop. However, the Mariners catcher has too much power for me to fade him in such a favorable matchup.

Alex Bregman to Hit a Home Run (+543)

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman has just two home runs in the 2026 season, yet I think he’s a value bet at +543 on Tuesday.

Bregman has been red hot over the last two weeks, hitting .320 with a .755 OPS despite the fact that he hasn’t homered during that stretch. Now, he takes on struggling left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Philadelphia Phillies, who have dropped six games in a row.

Luzardo enters this start with a 7.94 ERA, and he’s allowed three home runs in his four outings, ranking in the 32nd percentile in MLB in expected batting average against.

Bregman has crushed left-handed pitching in his career (.857 OPS), and he’s fared pretty well against Luzardo, going 2-of-9 with a pair of home runs. So, even if the average isn’t up against the Phillies lefty, Bregman has proven he can take Luzardo deep.

Since the veteran third baseman is coming into his own at the dish over the last two weeks, I think he’s worth a look on Tuesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $300 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet and that bet wins.