Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Cody Bellinger, Munetaka Murakami)

The MLB Playoffs continue on Monday night, as the ALDS returns after a day off on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Rays are underdogs in Game 2 against the New York Yankees – even though they won Game 1 at home – while the Cleveland Guardians are favored at home against the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago took Game 1 for its third consecutive playoff win, and it’s been powered by the offense, which has 16 runs in three games.

One of the most exciting ways to bet on MLB is by taking a few home run props, as they’re a fun way to make a long shot selection and stay engaged in the game.

There are a couple of left-handed sluggers that I’m targeting on Monday, including a White Sox star that went deep in Game 1.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, Oct. 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Munetaka Murakami to Hit a Home Run (+400)

Munetaka Murakami homered in Game 1, and he’s been a home-run machine, going deep 35 times in the regular season.

The White Sox star was much better against right-handed pitching during the regular season, hitting .218 with 27 of his home runs and an OPS of .867. That includes a home run against Cleveland starter Gavin Williams, who he went 1-for-5 against across multiple meetings in 2026.

Williams had a solid ERA this season, but he allowed 28 home runs in 32 appearances.

The White Sox have a lot of low-average, high-power hitters, and Murakami may be the best. At +400, he’s worth a look after getting off to a strong start in this series with two hits, a homer and two runs batted in on Saturday.

Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+551)

Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger hit a huge home run to clinch Game 2 against Boston in the wild card round, and he closed the regular season on a major heater.

The former NL MVP hit .299 with five homers and an .801 OPS over his final 23 games. He didn’t pick up a hit in Game 1, but he has fared well against Freddy Peralta in his career.

Bellinger is 6-for-14 (.429) with a double, a homer and a 1.270 OPS against Peralta in his career. He also hit 12 of his 17 regular-season homers against right-handed pitching, posting a .775 OPS against them.

Peralta has been great in his recent starts, but he still allowed 23 home runs in 32 outings during the regular season. I don’t hate this price for the Yankees star outfielder on Monday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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