Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Elly De La Cruz, Junior Caminero, Tigers Slugger)

What better way to enjoy a Sunday in the summer than a full 15-game slate of MLB?

The playoffs are approaching, and plenty of teams have something to play for in both the American and National League.

Bettors can take sides, totals, props and much more each day, but when it comes to this column here at SI Betting, we always keep it the same: Home Run Props!

Betting on home runs is one of the most exciting ways to wager on MLB, and while they are tough to predict, they do often offer pretty favorable payouts.

I’m taking a home run prop in the first game of the day between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals as well as one in the second-to-last game of the day between the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners.

Plus, there is a player priced at +660 that could be the best value on the board on Aug. 9.

Here’s a complete breakdown of each of Sunday’s home run props, as I look to close the weekend with a long shot winner.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, Aug. 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Elly De La Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+414)

Let’s open today’s Daily Dinger picks with one from the first game on Sunday between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals.

This season, Reds star Elly De La Cruz has 20 home runs and an .860 OPS, proving that he’s one of the best all-around shortstops in the game.

It’s hard not to like any Reds hitter in this matchup since Washington is going with a bullpen game. The Nats’ bullpen has given up a league-high 79 home runs in the 2026 season.

The benefit of Elly’s game is that he can hit from both sides of the plate, batting .330 against left-handed pitching and over .250 against right-handed pitching. He’s hit more homers (12) against righties in the 2026 season.

As of late, the Reds star has been hot at the dish, posting an OPS over .900 in his last 28 days, 14 days and seven days of action. He’s homered twice in the last week and five times over his last 22 games.

At +414, he’s worth a look against this weak Washington pitching staff.

Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+320)

Tampa Bay Rays star Junior Caminero is heating up again over the last week, hitting .292 with three home runs, pushing his season total to 33.

Of those 33 home runs, 26 have come against right-handed pitching, putting Caminero in a favorable spot against the Mariners and Emerson Hancock.

The young righty has put together a strong 2026 season, posting a 3.33 ERA, but he has given up 15 home runs in 21 appearances. Hancock also ranks in just the 48th percentile in ground-ball percentage this season.

That is good news for Caminero, who is 1-for-3 against Hancock in his career. The Rays star has a 1.037 OPS over the last week of action, as he’s starting to heat up at the right time with Tampa Bay hoping to win the AL East division.

At +320, I think Caminero is worth a look, as he’s in the mix to lead MLB in home runs in 2026.

Dillon Dingler to Hit a Home Run (+660)

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler may not be the first person that you think of when it comes to home run props, but he’s gone deep 26 times in the 2026 season.

So, why is he priced all the way down at +660?

Dingler is hitting .311 with seven home runs over the last four weeks (22 games, 21 starts) and .370 with three homers over the last week (six games) with a 1.192 OPS.

Now, the one-time All-Star has a tough matchup against Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants, but tough enough where he’s fallen to this price to go deep?

Webb has given up just nine homers this season and ranks in the 90th percentile in ground-ball percentage, but he’s also been taken deep four times in his last six outings.

Dingler has crushed right-handed pitching in 2026, hitting .287 with a .938 OPS and 22 home runs. Even with the matchup, I can’t look past him at this price since he’s been so hot since the All-Star break.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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