Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Gunnar Henderson, Ben Rice, Junior Caminero)

Looking to close out the weekend with a few player prop picks?

The SI Betting team has you covered, as each day we share our favorite home run props bets in MLB, and this 15-game slate on Sunday brings a bunch of matchups to target.

Surprisingly, I’ve settled on three American League East sluggers as my favorite targets, including New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice, who will take on the Boston Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball.

Plus, there is a Tampa Bay Rays All-Star that has been red hot as of late, and he’s taking on a struggling starter in the team’s series finale with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Home run props aren’t easy to hit, but they do offer some pretty favorable odds that can make just one win worth it for the day. Still, we always advise responsible betting with these long shot plays.

Now, let’s break down each of these picks for the action on June 28.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, June 28

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+306)

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson hasn’t hit for average in the 2026 season, but he’s still homered 16 times, including 10 times against right-handed pitching.

So, he’s a decent target on Sunday afternoon against Washington Nationals righty Zack Littell, who has been an extremely home-run prone pitcher this season, over the last few campaigns. Littell has given up 21 home runs in 16 starts in 2026, posting a 5.40 ERA in the process.

Last season, he gave up 36 home runs in 32 starts, and he allowed 22 homers in 29 starts in 2024.

Henderson has fared well against Littell in his career, going 8-for-26 (.308 batting average) with a pair of doubles and two home runs. He has an OPS well over .900 against the Nationals righty, so I don’t mind taking him at 3/1 to leave the yard this afternoon.

Ben Rice to Hit a Home Run (+364)

The 2026 season has been a coming out party for Rice, as the 27-year-old has homered 22 times while posting a .280 batting average. Rice has homered four times over the last two weeks of action, and he’s taken on an even more important role in the offense with Aaron Judge sidelined.

Now, Rice takes on Red Sox righty Sonny Gray, who has given up just nine home runs this season. However, Gray has been a little more home-run prone as of late, giving up five home runs in four starts in June.

Two of those long balls came in a start against New York, and Rice has dominated Gray in limited at-bats, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and two walks.

Even though Rice has struggled a bit over his last few games – and in this series – he may be a little undervalued given his previous success against Gray.

Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+246)

Tampa Bay Rays star Junior Caminero has an OPS over 1.400 over the last week, and he’s homered five times during that stretch.

So, even though he’s priced at +246 to hit a home run on Sunday, I think he’s a great bet against Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly.

Caminero is 1-for-3 against Kelly in his career, and Kelly has struggled mightily in the 2026 season. He has a 5.71 ERA and has given up 15 home runs in 13 starts.

Overall, Caminero is hitting .285 with 21 home runs this season, going deep 18 times against righties. Until he cools off, it’s hard to justify passing him up as one of the best home run prop targets on the board.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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