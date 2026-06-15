Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target James Wood, Pete-Crow Armstrong, Junior Caminero)

Several new series open up on Monday, June 15, a Major League Baseball begins to play a bigger role in the sports calendar with the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final both wrapping up over the weekend.

On Monday, I’m targeting three home run props, including one for Washington Nationals star James Wood, who has been on an absolute tear at the plate over the last few weeks.

In addition to Wood, there are two more All-Stars that I’m eyeing to kick off the week, though both are priced at shorter than 3/1 odds.

I don’t always make chalky picks in our Daily Dinger column, but with a few teams traveling and some interesting pitching matchups on June 15, I think that taking some of the favorites to go deep is the move.

Here’s a breakdown of all three picks or Monday night’s MLB action.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, June 15

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+397)

There haven’t been many hitters better than James Wood this season, as the Nationals star has 20 home runs, a .281 batting average and a .972 OPS.

Washington has one of the most lethal offenses in MLB in 2026, and Wood has been at the center of it. He’s homered 15 times against right-handed pitching, posting a 1.028 OPS in the process.

So, I really think he’s undervalued at +397 against the Kansas City Royals and righty Mitch Spence on Monday.

Spence has just one appearance this season – he allowed six runs and a homer – and he’s given up 37 home runs in 68 appearances (32 starts) in his career. That makes this a pretty great matchup for Wood, who has been red hot as of late.

Over the last week, the star outfielder is hitting .440 with three home runs, and he has eight home runs, a 1.107 OPS and a .354 batting average over his last 25 games. I’ll gladly back him at this price on Monday night.

Pete Crow-Armstrong to Hit a Home Run (+295)

Pete Crow-Armstrong has found his stride for the Chicago Cubs, hitting .392 with five home runs and an OPS over 1.200 over the last two weeks of action.

PCA is now up to 12 home runs in the 2026 season, nine of which have come against right-handed pitching.

He now takes on a weak Colorado Rockies pitching staff, which has Michael Lorenzen (7.54 ERA) on the mound on Monday. Lorenzen has allowed 11 home runs in 15 starts this season, and the Colorado staff ranks dead last in MLB in ERA (5.64) in 2026.

While PCA only has three at-bats against Lorenzen in his career, he is 1-for-3 with a triple. I think he’s a solid bet to stay hot at the dish on Monday.

Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+243)

Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Junior Caminero has 15 home runs in the 2026 season, hitting .271 with an OPS well over .800. He has a better OPS against left-handed pitching than right-handed pitching this season, and Caminero is facing a struggling lefty in Los Angeles Dodgers veteran Eric Lauer.

Caminero has some familiarity with Lauer from his time in the AL East, going 1-for-4 against him in his career.

Lauer has made three appearances with the Dodgers, allowing four home runs, and he’s given up 15 home runs in 11 appearances with the Toronto Blue Jays and Dodgers this season. Lauer has struggled to the tune of a 5.47 ERA, and he’s an easy fade candidate on Monday.

Caminero is the Rays’ best power hitter, and I trust him against both righties and lefties, so he’s worth a look even once Lauer exits this game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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