Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Shohei Ohtani, Jackson Chourio on Sunday)

Looking to bet on a home run prop for the MLB Playoff action on Sunday?

There are a pair of NLDS matchups, as the San Diego Padres take on the Milwaukee Brewers at 4 p.m. EST and the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves at 8 p.m. EST.

Only three starting pitchers have been announced (Atlanta has yet to name one, though it may go with Chris Sale), which makes it a little tougher to project some home run props. Still, I’m eyeing two star players to leave the yard, including Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Since coming off the injured list, Ohtani has been heating up, and he may be able to take advantage of an Atlanta bullpen that has been used quite a bit this postseason.

Here’s a breakdown of the two home run prop bets that I have for Sunday’s NLDS action.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for MLB Playoff Games on Oct. 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+323)

The Braves have yet to announce a starter for Sunday’s matchup, but Ohtani is one of the more matchup-proof hitters in all of baseball.

The Dodgers star missed time in September with a bicep injury, but he returned in the last week of the regular season and has a hit in five of his last six games. The Dodgers star is always a threat to leave the yard, and he’s actually fared pretty well against Chris Salke (3-for-15 with a double) considering it’s a lefty-lefty matchup.

So, if Sale does get the start, I don’t think this prop will be crushed for Ohtani.

The Atlanta bullpen has a 5.51 ERA in the playoffs, allowing several home runs in the wild card round against Philadelphia.

I’m willing to take a shot on Ohtani to homer for the first time since coming off the injured list.

Jackson Chourio to Hit a Home Run (+540)

Brewers star Jackson Chourio homered in Game 1 of this series, and he built on a massive finish to the regular season, where he hit .450 over the final week and .330 with five home runs over his last 26 games (24 starts).

The Milwaukee outfielder homered 25 times in 127 games during the regular season, hitting 16 of those long balls against right-handed pitching.

Out of all the starters on the mound on Sunday, King may be the one that is most prone to a homer, allowing 20 in the regular season while ranking in the 33rd percentile in expected ERA and the 50th percentile in expected BAA.

Chourio is 0-for-5 against King in his career, but this is a pretty favorable price for the Brewers star (+540) in Game 2.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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