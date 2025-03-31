Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Wyatt Langford, Tyler O’Neill)
We’re a few days into the Major League Baseball season, and there’s already a foolproof way to hit home run picks every night:
Just bet on Aaron Judge.
I’m kidding, but Judge came through on Sunday, smacking his fourth homer in three games for the New York Yankees.
Now, MLB shifts to a new week with 28 of the 30 teams in the league in action on Monday.
Here’s who I’m targeting to go deep on the final day of March.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, March 31
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Wyatt Langford to Hit a Home Run (+500)
- Tyler O’Neill to Hit a Home Run (+340)
Wyatt Langford to Hit a Home Run (+500)
There are a ton of things to love about Texas Rangers slugger Wyatt Langford on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds.
First off, this game is being played in Cincy at Great American Ballpark, which is a paradise for home runs. Over the last three seasons, Great American Ballpark has a home run rating of 128 – the highest in Major League Baseball.
What does this mean? Well, Statcast’s Park Factors rank each ballpark on an average scale of 100, meaning that 28 percent more homers have been hit at Great American Ballpark than the league average stadium.
On top of that, Langford is 1-of-2 with a double against Reds righty Brady Singer in his career. Singer allowed 22 homers in 32 starts with the Kansas City Royals last season, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see him give up a long ball in his first outing of the 2025 season.
Tyler O’Neill to Hit a Home Run (+340)
Earlier today, I shared my favorite prop bets in our MLB props column – Painting Corners – and I’m targeting Tyler O’Neill:
Whenever Baltimore Orioles slugger Tyler O’Neill is facing a left-handed pitcher, he’s a must-bet to go deep.
O’Neill hit a home run on Opening Day, and he has a solid matchup against Boston Red Sox lefty Sean Newcomb.
Last season, Newcomb allowed two home runs in just 10 innings of work for the A’s, which sets up well for O’Neill and the Orioles tonight.
In his career, O’Neill is hitting .270 with a .547 slugging percentage against left-handed pitching. He’s homered 32 times in 437 at bats – averaging about one homer per every 13.5 at bats.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.