Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Bobby Witt, Jr, Vinnie Pasquantino, Ian Happ)
Happy Monday!
There’s plenty of action around the diamond today. Look for hitters to do well tonight with hot weather in the Midwest. Baseballs could be flying out of the park.
We are going to target some hot hitters tonight -- all in plus money.
All odds according to DraftKings.
Let’s have some fun!
Best MLB Prop Bet Picks for Monday, Aug. 26
- Ian Happ over 1.5 bases (+120)
- Vinnie Pasquantino RBI (+140)
- Bobby Witt, Jr. over 2.5 H+R+RBI (+105)
Ian Happ over 1.5 Bases (+120)
Ian Happ has been on a tear for the last two weeks, hitting .283 with four home runs and eight extra-base hits.
Tonight he faces Mitch Keller. 13 of the 17 home runs Keller has allowed this season have been vs. left-handed batters.
Happ is a switch-hitter who is hitting .360 with five extra-base hits and three home runs in 25 career plate appearances vs. Keller.
Vinnie Pasquantino RBI (+140)
A lot of things have to go right for an RBI prop to hit, but we should have a good chance tonight vs. Cleveland’s Logan Allen.
Allen has an ERA of 5.63 this season, and his xERA, xSLG and exit velocity allowed are all in the bottom five percent of the league. The Royals have been one of the best-hitting teams all season, and Pasquantino has 96 RBI this year -- behind only Jose Ramirez and Aaron Judge. Since the All-Star Break, Pasquantino is hitting .316 with 34 RBI.
With Bobby Witt likely to be on board ahead of him, I like this plus money shot.
Bobby Witt, Jr.over 2.5 Hits+Runs+RBI (+105)
Witt is hitting .417 since the All-Star Break, and he’s hitting .347 vs. left-handed pitching this season. He’s exceeded this prop in eight of his last 13, and though the weather won’t be doing us any favors, the ballpark is still an advantage to Witt, whose 22 home runs this season would be 30 if all his games were played in Cleveland.
In two games at Progressive Field this season, Witt is hitting .444 with two home runs and four RBI.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.