Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum and Victor Wembanyama)

The 2026-27 NBA season is in full swing, as everyone has played at least one game heading into Friday night’s huge 12-game slate.

Early on in the NBA season, betting on sides can be tough, as we’re still getting a look at new rosters and just how some of these teams stack up with each other.

So, the player prop market is always worth considering, especially with 24 teams in action.

Betting on props is a great way to get involved in the NBA action without relying on the game’s final outcome, and there are so many markers from points, rebounds and assists to combo props and defensive selections.

Personally, I find the player prop market to be the most exciting, and there are usually some favorable lines early on in the season.

Tonight, stars like Jalen Brunson, Jayson Tatum, Cade Cunningham, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic, Cooper Flagg, Steph Curry and more all take the floor for the second time in the 2026-27 campaign.

I’ve narrowed things down to my three favorite props on Friday night. Let’s get the weekend started with a bang!

Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 23

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jayson Tatum OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-132)

Tatum finished Boston’s loss against Detroit with four rebounds and 11 assists, and he should be in line for a big season across the board as the clear No. 1 option in this offense.

The four-time First Team All-NBA selection is an elite facilitator at his size, and he’s averaged at least eight rebounds per game in each of his last five seasons. In fact, he averaged 10.0 boards per game in limited action in the 2025-26 campaign.

Tatum’s assist numbers on Tuesday are very encouraging, and he’s averaging 27.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game in his last 10 meetings with the Knicks. While the star forward had a poor shooting game in the season opener, he still found other ways to impact the game.

I think this line is a bargain since Tatum should push eight or more rebounds per game in the 2026-27 season.

Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers (-136)

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards took a whopping 17 3-pointers in his season debut against the Miami Heat, scoring 45 points and knocking down nine of those shots from deep.

Edwards and the Timberwolves played an uptempo style with LaMelo Ball now in the fold, and he could build on some impressive seasons from beyond the arc.

Ant has taken 10.3 and 8.4 3-pointers per game over the last two seasons, shooting over 39 percent in each of them. He’s going to get a ton of looks from beyond the arc in this new offense, and he’s taking on an Orlando team that allowed both C.J. McCollum and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to make four or more 3-pointers on Wednesday.

I’m buying Edwards in this new Timberwolves offense.

Victor Wembanyama OVER 4.5 Steals and Blocks (-107)

Wemby had a monster showing defensively in Game 1 of the season, even though he didn’t shoot the ball well.

He blocked six shots against the Oklahoma City Thunder and picked up a steal (seven steals and blocks for those counting at home). He’s averaged over three blocks per game in every one of his NBA seasons, and he’s taking on a Houston Rockets team that was 14th in opponent blocks per game and 25th in opponent steals per game last season.

Wemby had six and seven steals and blocks in his final two matchups with Houston during the 2025-26 season. He’s worth a look to continue his quest for a second straight Defensive Player of the Year on Friday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .