Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cade Cunningham, Dillon Brooks, Anthony Edwards)

Saturday’s NBA playoff action features four games, including Game 3 for each of the No. 1 seeds after only one took care of business at home early in the week:

No. 1 Detroit Pistons @ No. 8 Orlando Magic (Series Tied 1-1)

No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder @ No. 8 Phoenix Suns (OKC Leads 2-0)

No. 3 New York Knicks @ No. 6 Atlanta Hawks (ATL Leads 2-1)

No. 3 Denver Nuggets @ No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN Leads 2-1)

A ton of superstar players are in action on Saturday, including MVP candidates Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as well as superstar guards Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham and Anthony Edwards.

When it comes to betting on player props in the NBA Playoffs, stars can be easier targets since they play even more minutes than usual. However, I’m also targeting Dillon Brooks as one of my picks for this slate on April 25.

Here’s a complete breakdown of each prop – and the latest odds – for Saturday’s action.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, April 25

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cade Cunningham OVER 27.5 Points (-123)

The Pistons don’t have a ton of shot creation on their roster, so it makes sense that Cunningham has had a major scoring burden so far in this series.

He dropped 39 points in Game 1, taking 27 shots and 11 free throws to get there. Then, he followed that up with 19 shots and eight free throws in a 27-point game in Game 2.

The Pistons pulled away in Game 2, but Cunningham still played over 37 minutes in the win. So, bettors should expect a heavy workload for the star guard in Game 3. Cunningham didn’t average nearly as many points in the regular season, but the playoff volume for him is not uncommon.

In eight career playoff games, Cade has taken at least 20 shots six times, averaging 27.0 points per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field.

Anthony Edwards OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-128)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Edwards is worth a look as a rebounder in Game 4:

This postseason, Edwards has really stepped up on the glass after averaging just 5.0 rebounds per game in the regular season. He picked up nine and 10 boards in the first two games of this series before finishing with five boards in just 23:40 in Game 3 due to foul trouble.

Edwards entered Game 3 averaging 15.0 rebound chances per game, which gives him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this market. This improvement on the glass is in line with Edwards' last few playoff runs, and I think that makes him a little undervalued in Game 3.

In the 2024 playoffs, Edwards averaged 7.0 rebounds per game across 16 games, and he followed that up by averaging 7.8 rebounds per game in 15 games last season.

The Wolves are clearly going to play the former No. 1 overall pick as many minutes as he can handle, and that should help him keep his rebounding numbers up. Over his last three playoff runs (including 2026), Edwards has pulled down six or more boards in 24 of his 34 games.

Dillon Brooks OVER 16.5 Points (-126)

In Game 2, I bet on Dillon Brooks to clear this exact prop , and he did it with ease, scoring 30 points on 12-of-23 shooting.

The volume for Brooks in the playoffs is insane, as he’s taken 45 shots in two games, scoring 18 and 30 points in those matchups. He also cleared 16.5 points in the play-in loss to Portland, taking just 10 shots and six free throws on his way to a 20-point showing.

Brooks has a lot of postseason experience, and he clearly has been up to the challenge against the No. 1 defense in the NBA. After averaging 20.2 points per game in the regular season, Brooks is a bit of a steal at this number, especially if he’s going to take 20-plus shots for the third game in a row.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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