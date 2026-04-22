Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Desmond Bane, Jalen Williams, Dillon Brooks, More)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cade Cunningham headline a two-game NBA playoff slate on Wednesday, though both games have rather wide spreads.

The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder are 17.5-point favorites at home against the Phoenix Suns while the Detroit Pistons are 9.5-point favorites against the Orlando Magic after losing Game 1 on Sunday.

If you’re not looking to bet on a side in these No. 1 vs. No. 8 matchups, I don’t blame you!

Betting on some player props is a fun way to get involved in the NBA Playoffs, and both of these game lines are really tricky to find a true advantage.

So, instead, I’m targeting Desmond Bane and Jalen Williams as two of my favorite prop targets on April 22.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 22

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dillon Brooks OVER 16.5 Points (-122)

This is strictly a volume play for Dillon Brooks in Game 2, as the Phoenix Suns wing has not been shy about shooting the ball in the 2025-26 season.

During the regular season, Brooks averaged 20.2 points on a career-high 17.1 shots per game, and he took 22 shots (despite hitting just six) in Game 1. Brooks finished with 18 points in Game 1, and I’d expect a little positive shooting regression on Wednesday.

Brooks is going to play a ton of minutes because of his two-way ability, and I think he’s worth a look at this line – well below his season average – as the Suns try to steal Game 2.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 5.5 Assists (-154)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why SGA is a great prop target in Game 2:

Even though he struggled shooting the ball in OKC’s Game 1 win, Gilgeous-Alexander still was an impact passer for the Thunder, dishing out seven assists. He’s now picked up at least six dimes in five consecutive games.

During the regular season, SGA had six, eight and eight assists in his games against the Suns, so I’m not all that worried about Phoenix ranking seventh in the NBA in opponent assists per game. With OKC fully healthy, SGA has plenty of options to target as a passer.

He averaged 6.6 assists per game during the regular season, and it’s worth noting that he recorded 15.0 potential assists in Game 1, even though he played just 29:11 in the win.

I think this line had moved down way too low for the MVP favorite in Game 2.

Desmond Bane OVER 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-113)

Desmond Bane has been arguably the best story for the Magic in the 2025-26 season, playing in all 82 regular-season games while putting up 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

So, I’m surprised to see his points, rebounds and assists number set below his season average in Game 2.

Bane did not have a good shooting game on Sunday, knocking down just 7-of-20 attempts from the field (1-of-8 from 3), but he still finished with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, just clearing this line.

Detroit is the No. 2 defense in the NBA, but Bane clearly is going to handle the ball quite a bit for the Magic, and he’s now put up 40, 20 and 28 PRA in three postseason games (two play-in games) this season.

I think the star guard is a candidate to shoot a much higher percentage in Game 2, which should allow him to hover right around his season average on Wednesday.

Jalen Williams OVER 27.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-127)

Jalen Williams is BACK.

After an injury-riddled regular season, the star forward had a huge Game 1 against the Suns, scoring 22 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in less than 30 minutes of action.

Williams had a down season because of wrist and hamstring injuries, but I believe he’s extremely undervalued at this number on Wednesday night. Last postseason, Williams averaged 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, and I expect him to hover around that in this series.

If the Suns are able to hang around at all in Game 2, Williams should play a few more minutes which will help him rack up the counting numbers on Wednesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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