Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cade Cunningham, Naz Reid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander)

Monday’s NBA playoff action features three games, including two Western Conference matchups that could come to a close.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves each need just one more win to move on, though injuries to Jalen Williams and Anthony Edwards have certainly impacted things this postseason.

I’m eyeing a player prop for each of three games taking place on Monday night:

Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic (ORL leads 2-1)

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns (OKC leads 3-0)

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets (MIN leads 3-1)

There are two star guards – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cade Cunningham – that are worth a look on April 27, though I’m fading Cunningham in one market due to Detroit’s struggling offense.

Let’s break down each of my favorite props for Monday’s action!

Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, April 27

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Naz Reid OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-121)

I'm eyeing Timberwolves forward Naz Reid in the prop market, as he's been a sneaky play in his rebounds prop over the last few games.

After foul trouble limited Reid to just 17 minutes and three boards in Game 1, the former Sixth Man of the Year has responded with nine, six and nine boards in his last three games. He's played over 27 minutes in two of those games (he got in foul trouble again in Game 3), and I think he could see an expanded role on Monday with the Wolves in need of more offense.

Reid averaged 6.2 rebounds per game in the regular season, and he's currently averaging just under nine rebound chances per game in this series. I think he's worth a look in this market, especially since the Wolves have defended at such a high level in this series.

Cade Cunningham UNDER 9.5 Assists (-115)

Cade Cunningham is averaging over 17 potential assists per game in this series, yet the Magic have held him short of this number in two of his three games.

Cunningham has four, 11 and nine assists in his three games, and the Pistons simply haven’t played well on offense overall, ranking 14th in offensive rating and 12th in effective field goal percentage.

During the regular season, the Magic ranked eighth in the league in opponent assists per game, and there’s certainly less chances for Cade to clear this line with the Pistons scoring 105 or fewer points in each of their games in this series.

I wouldn’t be shocked if Cade needs to score more in Game 4, and he’s averaging 23 shots per game already in this series.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-116)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Best column – Peter’s Points – why SGA is worth a look with a chance to sweep the Suns on Monday:

SGA dominated Game 3 with Jalen Williams (hamstring) out of the lineup, scoring 42 points on 15-of-18 shooting from the field, missing just one shot in the game from two-point range.

He's now scored 37 and 42 points in the last two games in this series after dropping just 25 in Game 1. SGA also took 25 shots in Game 2 and 18 shots in Game 3, showing that he's going to have a huge role on that end (as he always does) with Williams out.

During the regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points per game, and the Suns don't have many answers for him -- especially if Jordan Goodwin (questionable, calf) doesn't play in this matchup.

I think this line is pretty reasonable for the reigning league MVP, as he's averaging over 20 shots and 12 free throw attempts per game in this series.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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