Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Caleb Wilson, SGA, Jalen Johnson, Naz Reid and More on Monday)

One of the most exciting ways to wager on the NBA is in the player prop market, especially early in the season when rookies are playing in their first few games and some stars are acclimating to new teams.

So, all season long, the SI Betting team will be sharing NBA player props, including on the Sports Equinox (NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB are all in action) on Monday!

Here’s a quick look at every NBA team in action tonight as we close out the first week of the regular season:

Washington Wizards @ Charlotte Hornets

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Chicago Bulls @ Boston Celtics

Dallas Mavericks @ Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers @ Milwaukee Bucks

Phoenix Suns @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Atlanta Hawks @ Houston Rockets

Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz

Golden State Warriors @ Denver Nuggets

There are a ton of teams playing back-to-backs on Monday – OKC, Indiana, Minnesota, Utah, Memphis – which could make for some interesting prop angles if some star players end up sitting out.

I’ve made five selections for Monday’s nine-game menu, including a pick for Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson, who is getting a ton of looks so far this season on a rebuilding team. Can he keep his scoring up against the Boston Celtics?

Let’s dive into the latest odds from the best NBA betting sites and my analysis for all of these prop plays on Oct. 26.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Oct 26

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Naz Reid OVER 26.5 Points and Rebounds (-113)

Charlotte Hornets big man Naz Reid is off to a great start with his new team, averaging 20.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from 3.

The Hornets are short-handed on Monday for the fourth game in a row, as Coby White and Kon Knueppel are both out. That should open up more shots for Reid and Brandon Miller, and the former Sixth Man of the Year has taken advantage, putting up at least 16 shots in every game.

Reid has combined for 31, 23 and 32 points and rebounds, and he’s a matchup nightmare down low because of his 3-point shooting. Washington has two strong big man defenders in Alex Sarr and Anthony Davis, but Reid’s usage is too high to pass up at this number. He nearly cleared this line on points alone in his last game, and I expect him to hover around his season averages (20.0 and 8.7) again on Monday.

Jaden McDaniels OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-131)

Minnesota Timberwolves wing Jaden McDaniels is off to a fast start on the boards, grabbing at least six rebounds in each of his games and averaging 6.7 per game heading into Monday’s matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

So, why is his rebound prop all the way down at 4.5? I think he’s a little undervalued, even against a frontcourt that includes Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Over his first two games, McDaniels averaged 13.0 rebound chances per game. Since he’s playing more time as the power forward in this Minnesota lineup with Naz Reid and Julius Randle no longer with the team, the Wolves need McDaniels on the boards.

The Cavs are just 23rd in the NBA in rebound percentage this season while Minnesota is No. 1 through three games. I love this line for McDaniels after three games in a row with six or more boards.

Caleb Wilson 17+ Points (-123)

The Bulls are going to give No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson every chance to succeed in the 2026-27 season, and he’s already had some monster scoring games through the first week of action.

Wilson had a 30-point, 14-rebound game in a loss to Washington over the weekend, and he’s averaging 22.3 points per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the field. The 3-point shot (4-for-23) has not been there yet, but Wilson is averaging nearly 20 shot attempts (including just under eight 3-point attempts) per game.

That gives him a really solid floor against a Boston team that is in the middle of the pack in opponent points per game (12th) so far this season. I’ll buy the usage for Wilson, especially since he’s scored over 20 points in back-to-back games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a brutal turnaround on Monday against the Phoenix Suns after Jalen Williams (ankle) suffered a scary injury in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to be asked to carry another massive workload in the 2026-27 season, and he’s taken 3-pointers at a higher rate, attempting 23 (7-for-23) through three games.

The Suns have struggled to defend the 3 this season, ranking 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and 3s made per game. If SGA is going to attempt around five to seven 3-pointers per night, he’s worth a look to sink two against this defense.

Jalen Johnson OVER 16.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105)

Atlanta Hawks wing Jalen Johnson is picking up right where he left off in his All-Star campaign in the 2025-26 season, averaging 21.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game while the Hawks are 2-1.

He has a second consecutive game against the Houston Rockets – this time in Houston – on Monday, and I think he’s undervalued when it comes to both his rebounding and passing.

Johnson had nine rebounds and 16 assists in a loss to Houston over the weekend, and he’s cleared 16.5 rebounds and assists in two of his three games this season, putting up at least 15 in every game.

Last season, Johnson averaged 10.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game, so he’s more than capable of putting up these types of numbers. Even though Houston has historically been a great defensive team under Ime Udoka, I think this line is way too low after Johnson’s performance on Saturday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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