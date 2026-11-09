Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Donovan Mitchell, Luka Doncic, Ausar Thompson and Cameron Boozer)

What better way to kick off the week than with an eight-game slate in the NBA and a few player props?

Monday’s action features some intriguing matchups, as the Golden State Warriors eye an eighth win in a row while playoff contenders like the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks go head-to-head:

Washington Wizards @ Detroit Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Charlotte Hornets

Los Angeles Lakers @ Atlanta Hawks

Memphis Grizzlies @ Toronto Raptors

Indiana Pacers @ Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets @ Houston Rockets

San Antonio Spurs @ Phoenix Suns

New Orleans Pelicans @ Golden State Warriors

There are a ton of ways to bet on these games, but with four teams playing the second night of a back-to-back, it may be safer to target some player props with some injury issues up in the air. Plus, the Denver Nuggets have listed Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and others as questionable against Houston after having travel issues leaving Mexico City.

Despite that, I’ve still found several player props to consider on Nov. 9. Betting on props is a fun way to target a specific player in a specific matchup where they can thrive. If a bad 3-point defense is playing Golden State, it’s a perfect time to bet on Steph Curry. If a poor rebounding team is facing Denver, Jokic could have a huge night.

I’ve narrowed things down to four props for Monday’s action, starting with a pick for Donovan Mitchell in the Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Donovan Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-122)

Donovan Mitchell has been hot for the Cavs, knocking down four or more shots from beyond the arc in three of his four games this month. The star guard is now hitting 38.7 percent of his shots from beyond the arc this season, and he has a solid matchup with Charlotte on Monday.

The Hornets are 24th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and dead last in opponent 3-point percentage, which has been a key issue during their six-game losing streak.

Mitchell is averaging 7.5 3-point attempts per game, taking nine or more in four of his last six games. So, if the volume remains there for the All-Star guard, he should get some open looks against Charlotte tonight.

Entering the 2026-27 season, Mitchell has averaged over three made shots per game from deep in six consecutive campaigns.

Ausar Thompson OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-108)

The Detroit Pistons remain without starting center Jalen Duren (hamstring), which has forced the team to send more guys to the glass in the 2026-27 season.

One of those guys is athletic forward Ausar Thompson, who is averaging 8.9 boards on 13.0 rebound chances per game. Thompson has at least eight boards in five of his eight games in the 2026-27 season, and he should have a big game against a Washington team that may be without Anthony Davis (questionable) on Monday.

The Wizards are 27th in the NBA in rebound percentage and 29th in opponent rebounds per game through the first three weeks.

I love this matchup for Thompson, who gobbled up 11 boards in a loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

Luka Doncic OVER 34.5 Points (-107)

Luka Doncic’s status is up in the air for the Lakers on Monday after he sat out Sunday’s win over Detroit with a back injury.

However, the star guard is averaging 40.1 points per game this season and has scored 37 or more points in seven consecutive games.

The Hawks are 12th in the league in defensive rating and do have a bunch of great wing defenders, but that hasn’t mattered for Doncic, who torched Toumani Camara, Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers for 53 points on Friday night.

This is also a volume play for the Lakers star. He leads the NBA in shots per game, 3-point attempts per game and free-throw attempts per game. Since his third game of the season, Doncic only has one game where he scored less than 40 points. He’s a must bet at this number on Monday.

Cameron Boozer OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-156)

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Cameron Boozer has not shot the ball well in the 2026-27 season, knocking down just 33.9 percent of his shots from the field and 31.6 percent of his shots from 3.

That’s been a bit of a concern for the rookie, but it hasn’t deterred his confidence. Boozer is still taking 6.3 shots per game from deep, and he’s made two or more 3-pointers in six of his nine appearances.

Now, he takes on a Toronto team that is 20th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage.

I don’t mind this line for Boozer, who got up eight shots from deep in his last matchup. As long as he hovers around his season average in attempts, he should make a pair of 3s – or more – on Monday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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