Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Dylan Harper, Victor Wembanyama, SGA in Game 7)

Let’s play one more!

The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder have not disappointed in the Western Conference Finals, and now they’ll face off in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Saturday night in OKC.

San Antonio rallied after losing Game 5, blowing out the Thunder in Game 6. Now, the Spurs are just 3.5-point underdogs on the road in Game 7, the shortest spread we’ve seen for San Antonio on the road in this series.

But, if you’re not sold on betting a side with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, the player prop market is always a great place to look. There are a ton of stars that have stepped up in this series, including Victor Wembanyama, who had 28 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in less than 30 minutes in the Spurs’ season-saving win on Thursday.

There are a ton of players to consider in the prop market, but I’m eyeing … to headline the picks for Game 7.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dylan Harper 10+ Points (-136)

Spurs rookie Dylan Harper came alive in Game 6, scoring 18 points while shooting 6-of-9 from the floor in over 22 minutes of action.

After struggling in Games 3 through 5 after suffering an adductor injury, Harper looked much more explosive in Game 6 and was arguably the best guard option for San Antonio. With De’Aaron Fox (ankle) struggling mightily in Game 6, Harper could be in line for an expanded role on Saturday night.

The rookie has 10 or more points in three games in this series and 11 of his 17 playoff games, averaging 13.1 points on 9.1 shots per game. Harper is worth a look with the Spurs needing all hands on deck in Game 7.

Victor Wembanyama UNDER 12.5 Rebounds (+104)

Victor Wembanyama opened this series by owning the rebounding battle, picking up 24 rebounds in a double-overtime win in Game 1 and 17 boards in a close loss in Game 2.

However, the Thunder have adjusted and kept the All-NBA big man off the boards in the last four games, holding him under 10 rebounds in three of them. Wemby finished with 10 boards in 28 minutes in Game 6, but he still fell short of this total.

OKC’s big adjustment has been putting center IsaiahHartenstein on Wemby, and the size and strength of Hartenstein has kept the Spurs star from making the same impact on the boards.

Wembanyama has four, eight, six and 10 rebounds in his last four games, and he’s now cleared 12.5 boards in less than half (seven) of his 16 appearances this postseason.

Even though I’d expect Wemby to play a ton of minutes in Game 7, asking him to grab 13 rebounds is pretty lofty since he’s failed to come close to that in each of the last four games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander UNDER 30.5 Points (-111)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the UNDER is the play for SGA when it comes to his point prop:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has just two 30-point games in this series, and he needed 16 free throws in Game 5 to clear this line.

So, I’m taking the UNDER for the two-time MVP in Game 7, especially since the Spurs have sent different coverages at home all series to keep him from scoring at a high level.

In this matchup, SGA is shooting just 37.9 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from 3-point range. Overall in the playoffs, the star guard is shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 10 percent worse than he did in the regular season.

Teams have really forced other players on the Thunder to beat them, and SGA only has 30 or more points in three of his last 10 playoff games.

If this ends up being a low-scoring Game 7, I think this points total is a touch too high against the No. 2 defense in the playoffs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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