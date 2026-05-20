Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Dylan Harper, Victor Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander)

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals was one of the best playoff games in recent memory, and it featured some interesting play from some of the stars in this series.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama had a massive game, dropping 41 points and 24 rebounds to lead San Antonio to an upset win. He’s looking to stake his claim as the best player in the world, and Wemby is a clear choice in the player prop market on Wednesday night in Game 2.

But he isn’t the only one!

Spurs guard Dylan Harper stepped up in a big way for the injured De’Aaron Fox (questionable for Game 2), scoring 24 points in his first career playoff start. All postseason long, Harper has taken on a major role for the Spurs, and he’s clearly the most-trusted option for Mitch Johnson off the bench. So, I’m targeting him as well on the road in Game 2.

On the Thunder side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a disappointing Game 1, but will he bounce back with a chance to even the series?

The betting market appears to be way down on the two-time league MVP, and I think this is a perfect time to buy low.

After a crazy double-overtime finish in Game 1, bettors are going to want to prepare for anything in Game 2. So, why not bet on some props along the way?

Let’s take a look at my favorites for Wednesday night’s showdown in the Western Conference Finals.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dylan Harper OVER 11.5 Points (-114)

Regardless of De’Aaron Fox’s status in Game 2, I’m buying Harper at this number after his impressive showing in Game 1.

The rookie had 24 points on 20 shots, and he’s now scored 12 or more points in seven playoff games, including four in a row. He’s now averaging 14.6 points per game in the postseason while shooting 53.8 percent from the field.

Harper would be a steal at this number if he starts, but he’s also established himself as the clear No. 1 option off the bench for Mitch Johnson.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is also taking 9.9 shots per game in the playoffs, so his usage is way up even though he doesn’t always get starter's minutes. Harper rose to the challenge in Game 1, and I believe he’s a little undervalued heading into Wednesday’s contest.

Victor Wembanyama OVER 13.5 Rebounds (-126)

Ahead of Game 1, I wrote in my NBA Best Bets column that bettors should take a rebound ladder for Victor Wembanyama all the way up to 17+ . Well, he finished with 24 rebounds in the double-overtime win, cashing the entire ladder in the process.

So, I’m taking him to reach 14 rebounds in Game 2, something he’s already done six times this postseason.

During the regular season, Wemby was on a minutes limit in several of the games against OKC, yet he still had a major impact on the glass. He had nine, five and 11 boards in his first three games against the Thunder, playing less than 26 minutes in each of those matchups. In the one game where he played over 28 minutes against OKC, Wembanyama came away with 14 boards.

The Thunder were just No. 22 in the league in rebound percentage during the regular season, and they clearly didn’t have an answer for Wemby on the glass in Game 1, especially since they went small more often than not with Chet Holmgren at center.

I’ll bet on another big game on the glass for the Spurs star as they look to steal Game 2.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 27.5 Points (-123)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why SGA is undervalued even after a rough Game 1:

Yes, the two-time league MVP was not good in Game 1 of this series, scoring 24 points on 7-of-23 shooting while the Spurs walled him off from getting in the paint all game long.

However, this line is a massive overreaction for a player that has a sky-high usage rate and is arguably the best scorer in the league.

SGA is averaging 28.6 points per game during this playoff run after putting up 31.1 points per game in the regular season, and the Spurs haven’t completely shut him down in the 2025-26 season. In four regular season meetings with San Antonio, SGA had 29, 33, 22 and 34 points, clearing this number three times.

Game 1 was a poor showing, but I’m going to bet on a bounce-back showing from the league MVP, especially if he’s going to hover around 20 shot attempts. Gilgeous-Alexander has been too efficient this season (55.3 percent from the field in the regular season, 48.5 percent in the playoffs) to expect another dud in Game 2.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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