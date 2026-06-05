Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jalen Brunson, De’Aaron Fox, KAT in NBA Finals Game 2)

Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals did not disappoint, as the New York Knicks held on in the fourth quarter to pull off an upset and take a 1-0 series lead.

New York has now won 12 games in a row, but the San Antonio Spurs are favored in Game 2 to even the series. If you’re struggling to pick a side in Game 2, especially after New York orchestrated yet another comeback in Game 1, I don’t blame you!

That’s why there’s more than one way to bet on the NBA.

Arguably the best way to get involved in the action is by taking a few player props, and there are a ton of stars in this series to choose from.

In Game 1, both Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama struggled shooting the ball from the field, but Brunson came up big in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points to lead the Knicks to a win. He’s now shooting 59 percent from the field in the fourth in the playoffs, scoring 105 points.

Jalen Brunson in the 4th quarter of 2026 playoffs:



105 PTS

59% FG

62% 3PT

93% FT



13 PTS in the 4Q tonight.



Knicks steal Game 1 on the road. pic.twitter.com/FxhGEGjrkl — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) June 4, 2026

I’m eyeing a player prop for Brunson in Game 2, but he’s not the only player to consider. Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox, who struggled on Wednesday, is a potential fade candidate since his 3-point shot has not come along this postseason.

Here’s a look at three different props to bet in Game 2 of the Finals.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Brunson OVER 25.5 Points (-106)

Jalen Brunson needed 31 shots in Game 1 to score 30 points, but he came alive in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points to secure the win for the Knicks.

Brunson’s usage has been through the roof in the playoffs, as he’s averaging 27.1 points on 20.7 shots per game. The Knicks star is going to play a ton of minutes and be the primary option on offense, and I think this total is a little too low for him.

During the regular season, Brunson had 25 (NBA Cup win), 29 and 24 points in his three games against the Spurs, hovering around this line in all of them.

While I don’t expect another 30-shot game from Brunson, I do think this line is too low. The All-NBA guard has 26 or more points in 10 of his 15 games this postseason.

Karl-Anthony Towns 11+ Rebounds (-147)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Towns is a great prop target in Game 2:

Karl-Anthony Towns played a terrific Game 1 for New York, scoring 18 points and pulling down 12 rebounds while holding Wembanyama in check on offense.

If there’s one thing Towns is going to do every night, it’s hit the boards, as he’s averaging 10.7 rebounds on 16.9 rebound chances per game in the playoffs. While foul trouble in the second round against Philadelphia has lowered KAT’s postseason average, he still has 11 or more boards in eight of his 15 playoff games.

The All-Star big man avoided foul trouble and played over 34 minutes in Game 1, so hopefully he can duplicate that showing on Friday. In the regular season, Towns averaged 11.9 rebounds per game to lead the Knicks.

De’Aaron Fox UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-165)

De’Aaron Fox has really struggled shooting the 3-ball in the NBA Playoffs, and that continued in Game 1 of the Finals.

Fox was 0-for-4 from beyond the arc in that matchup, and he’s now just 23-for-78 (29.5 percent) from 3 in the postseason.

So, I’m fading him in Game 2 against the Knicks, especially since Dylan Harper (16 points in Game 1) outplayed him. There’s a chance Mitch Johnson gives Harper a little more run on Friday if Fox struggles again.

I don’t want to put a ton of blame on Fox – he’s been dealing with an ankle injury – but his lack of offense has hurt the Spurs at times during this run. Overall, the All-Star guard has made one or fewer 3-pointers in 11 of his 17 appearances this postseason.

New York is fifth in the playoffs in opponent 3s made per game, and Fox had to deal with OG Anunoby quite a bit in Game 1. I think the star guard is an easy fade candidate, especially since he’s only taking 4.6 3s per game in the playoffs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .