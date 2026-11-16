Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jamal Murray, Jayson Tatum, Klay Thompson and More)

What better way to kick off a week than with a few NBA player props?

There are eight games on the docket on Monday, Nov. 15, though a bunch of teams are playing the second night of a back-to-back, which has left the availability of some stars – like Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and the Philadelphia 76ers’ starting lineup – in question:

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

But, on the surface, a ton of All-Star caliber players could take the floor in this slate, including Nikola Jokic, Tatum, Durant, Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Maxey, Giannis Antetokounmpo and more. Plus two of the top-three picks in the draft – AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer – will square off in Washington, D.C.

Every day, the SI Betting team shares our favorite player props in the NBA, as it’s a fun way to bet on the action without relying on the final game outcome to decide the bet.

I’ve settled on four plays for Monday’s action, including a pick for Jamal Murray in the Suns vs. Nuggets showdown.

Here’s a look at each of the props on Nov. 16, complete with the odds from the best NBA betting sites .

Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jarrett Allen OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-105)

Jarrett Allen and the Cavs take on a Chicago team that has really struggled on the boards this season, ranking 26th in rebound percentage and 28th in opponent rebounds per game.

With Evan Mobley sidelined for the Cavs, Allen should have a big game on the glass, and he enters this matchup averaging 8.3 boards per game in the 2026-27 season.

Over his last 10 games without Mobley, Allen is averaging 10.9 rebounds per game, posting six games with at least 10 boards. Everything is lining up for the one-time All-Star on Monday night.

Jayson Tatum OVER 6.5 Assists (-112)

This season, Tatum has been the main initiator on offense for the C's, and it's led to some career-high assist numbers.

The Celtics star is averaging 7.3 dimes on 12.4 potential assists per game, picking up seven or more assists in eight of his 12 games, including his lone matchup with the Magic. Tatum has really come along as a passer in recent seasons, and he has a favorable matchup against this Orlando defense.

The Magic are just 20th in the league in opponent assists per game and are league average (15th) in defensive rating. Since Tatum's usage in this offense is higher than any of his teammates, I expect him to lead the way in assists. This prop is set just below his season average, so I don't mind the OVER on Monday.

Klay Thompson OVER 12+ Points (-163)

Klay Thompson may not be the defender he was earlier in his career, but the Miami Heat sharpshooter is on fire from beyond the arc right now.

Thompson is shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from 3, making at least two 3-pointers in all but one of his games this season. He’s done a great job playing off of Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and I think he’s undervalued at this line against Houston on Monday.

The Rockets are a top-10 3-point defense, but Thompson is averaging 14.6 shots and 20.7 points per game over his last seven games. He’s picked up at least 11 points in each of those matchups, clearing this line five times.

As long as the volume remains the same for Klay, he’s been too good to open this season to pass up to score just 12 points. After all, he’s averaging 15.3 points per game in the 2026-27 season.

Jamal Murray OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-177)

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been lights out from beyond the arc in the 2026-27 season, making 49.4 percent of his attempts heading into Monday’s matchup with the Suns.

Murray torched the Suns for 39 points earlier this season, making seven of his nine shots from beyond the arc in that game. He’s also made at least three shots from deep in seven of his 11 games despite taking just 7.4 per night.

The Suns are one of the worst defenses in the league, ranking 26th in defensive rating, 25th in opponent 3s made per game and 26th in opponent 3-point percentage.

I expect Murray to continue to attack the Suns from the perimeter on Monday after his dazzling shooting performance against them in late October.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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