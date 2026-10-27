Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jayson Tatum, Dylan Harper and Lakers Star on Tuesday)

One week of the 2026-27 NBA season is in the books, and there’s a small sample size to use to analyze each of these teams at the onset of the season.

After a huge nine-game lineup on Monday, there are a ton of teams off on Tuesday with just four total games set to take place, with Boston starting things off on the second night of a back-to-back:

Brooklyn Nets @ Boston Celtics

Detroit Pistons @ New York Knicks

Sacramento Kings @ San Antonio Spurs

Portland Trail Blazers @ Los Angeles Lakers

Tuesday’s action does feature a bunch of star players, including Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, Cade Cunningahm, Jalen Brunson, Jayson Tatum and more.

I’m targeting Tatum as one of my three favorite prop bets, but there are also a bunch of young stars to consider.

Can rookies like Mikel Brown Jr. and Darius Acuff Jr. get going? Will second-year star Dylan Harper continue to cement himself as the Spurs’ second-best scorer?

The prop market is a great way to wager on some of these questions, so let’s jump right into the odds and analysis behind my plays on Tuesday night.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 27

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jayson Tatum 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-189)

Tatum has gotten off to a slow start shooting the 3-ball, going 5-for-22 across three games, including an 0-for-7 showing against Detroit in the season opener.

However, he was 2-for-5 from 3 on Monday in a blowout win against the Chicago Bulls, and the six-time All-Star has a great matchup against a struggling Brooklyn team on Tuesday.

The Nets are dead last in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game (17.3), and they’re 28th in opponent 3-point percentage. So, this Boston team should look to bomb away from downtown, as they rank first in 3s made per game and fifth in 3-point attempts per game this season.

Tatum has four seasons in his NBA career where he averaged at least three made 3-pointers per game, and he took 10.1 3s per night in his last full season (the 2024-25 campaign). If he’s anywhere near that usage against this Nets team, he’s a great bet to go OVER on Tuesday.

Dylan Harper OVER 17.5 Points (-122)

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Dylan Harper has entered San Antonio’s starting lineup this season and is thriving.

Through three games, Harper is averaging 20.0 points on just under 17 shots per game, hitting 48.0 percent of his shots from the field. The young guard has faced two of the best defenses in the NBA – Oklahoma City and Houston – during this three-game stretch, yet he’s scored at least 18 points in every game.

So, I’m buying Harper in Tuesday’s battle against the Sacramento Kings, who are currently in the bottom five in the league in defensive rating. The Kings are off to an 0-3 start, allowing over 120 points to the Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies.

That’s great news for Harper and the Spurs, especially since Harper has been consistently involved as a lead scorer, taking 15 or more shots in every one of his games.

There’s a chance the Spurs go up big and play their bench more in this matchup, but Harper’s usage is too enticing to pass up with San Antonio looking to get back to .500.

Walker Kessler UNDER 10.5 Rebounds (-124)

Lakers big man Walker Kessler has yet to reach 10 rebounds in a game this season, racking up 24 total over his first three games.

While Kessler is playing a major role for Los Angeles, he was limited by foul trouble in his last game, showing that there is some risk to betting on him in the prop market.

Now, Kessler takes on a Portland team that is No. 1 in the league in rebound percentage and has one of the best rebounders in the NBA in Donovan Clingan. While I think the Lakers big man still has a strong game – he’s been a great rim-running threat for Luka Doncic – I still believe this prop is set too high.

Kessler only has 17 total defensive rebounds in three games, and Portland has the highest offensive rebound rate in the NBA through the first two weeks. There’s a chance Kessler gets his first double-digit rebound game of the season, but asking for 11 or more boards is a lot given his start to the 2026-27 season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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