Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Kon Knueppel, Draymond Green, Mark Williams)

The NBA’s play-in tournament has not disappointed this season, and two more games remain on Friday night with the No. 8 seed in each conference on the line:

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic (Eastern Conference)

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns (Western Conference)

The Hornets won an overtime game against the Miami Heat in the first play-in matchup, riding huge games from Coby White, Miles Bridges and a clutch layup from LaMelo Ball in the closing seconds. Meanwhile, Orlando is backing into this game after it lost to Philly on Wednesday to continue a rather disappointing 2025-26 season.

Out West, Steph Curry showed that he’s not done yet, hitting seven 3-pointers to beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the No. 10 vs. No. 9 matchup. Golden State is looking to become just the second No. 10 seed in play-in history to make the playoffs, but it has a tough matchup against the No. 7-seeded Phoenix Suns.

After going 3-for-3 with my player prop picks for Wednesday’s play-in games , I’m targeting Kon Knueppel and Draymond Green to headline Friday’s picks.

Why not keep the momentum going heading into this weekend’s playoff action?

Here’s a breakdown of each player prop and the latest odds for Friday, April 17.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 17

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kon Knueppel UNDER 16.5 Points (-109)

Knueppel was benched down the stretch of the Hornets’ win over the Miami Heat after shooting 2-for-12 from the field and failing to make a 3-point shot.

Now, he’s set at 16.5 points in Friday’s play-in game, which is below his average from the regular season.

And yet, I’m fading Knueppel in this market.

The Rookie of the Year candidate has been in a massive slump, failing to clear 14 points in five straight games, and he closed the regular season on a cold streak shooting the ball from the field and from deep.

Knueppel shot just 39.1 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from 3 over his final 12 games, averaging 14.1 points per game in the process. Charles Lee did not hesitate to bench the rookie on Tuesday, and with the No. 8 seed on the line, Knueppel may have another short leash on Friday.

Draymond Green OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-137)

Draymond Green was instrumental in Golden State’s upset win over the Clippers, defending Kawhi Leonard while putting up seven points, six boards and nine dimes.

Green finished the regular season averaging 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, but I’m betting on him to clear his season average in this game against the Suns. With Steph Curry back and healthy, Green’s passing ability is even more important for Golden State.

He averaged 6.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game over his final five games of the regular season, so I think this line may be a little low in a win-or-go-home setting.

Mark Williams OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-102)

The Warriors’ issues on the glass have been clear this season, as they were 24th in rebound percentage and 18th in opponent rebounds per game during the regular season.

Mark Williams played just 22 minutes in the play-in loss to Portland, but he could make a bigger impact against Golden State on Friday.

Williams had two games with double-digit boards against the Warriors in the regular season, including 10 rebounds in just over 22 minutes in their last meeting.

The former first-round pick finished the regular season averaging 8.0 boards per game, so I don’t mind him at this number on Friday night.

Steph Curry 4+ 3-Pointers Made (-171)

I shared this pick in today’s Peter’s Points – my daily NBA Best Bets column – as Curry looks back to his usual self after missing most of the second half of the NBA season:

It was always Steph Curry in a win-or-go-home game on Wednesday, and I’m going right back to the well with this prop on Friday night.

Curry appears to be back to his usual workload, playing over 35 minutes in the win over the Clippers, and he knocked down 7-of-12 shots from beyond the arc.

While the two-time league MVP has only appeared in three of the meetings with the Suns during the regular season, he did clear this line twice. Phoenix has a solid 3-point defense – fourth in the league in opponent 3s made per game – but Curry is not matchup dependent when it comes to his shooting.

The star guard has made four or more 3s in four of five games since returning to the lineup, and he finished the regular season averaging 4.4 3-pointers per game while shooting 39.3 percent from deep.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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